Prioritizing Prevention: Coimbatore's Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Diabetes Experts Advocate for Regular Diabetes Check-ups to Combat Complications

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3: November 14, 2024 marks "World Diabetes Day" which reminds the importance of right awareness and care in controlling this globally concerned condition. The Diabetology and Endocrinology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital stress on the importance of regular checkups and the importance of preventing complications.

Every year on November 14th, the world marks "Diabetes Day" to spread awareness about the condition that has been constantly on the rise. "Diabetes" or commonly called "Sugar" was predominantly reported in adults, but when the statistics are analysed today the diabetes cases are alarmingly rising in the younger generation as well.

Diabetes is a condition where insulin cannot be either produced or used by the body. Insulin is a hormone that keeps the blood sugar levels maintained in the body. There are two major types of diabetes Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes namely. The Diabetes experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital emphasize the need to understand that diabetes is highly manageable and the complications can be prevented when regular checkups are followed.

In India, there are about 10 crore people dealing with Type 2 diabetes. Unfortunately due to lack of awareness many people assume that diabetes is early manageable and can be prevented by diet alone; also believing that even if one is diagnosed with diabetes they can simply avoid sugary foods to control the diabetes.

The diabetes doctors emphasize that diabetes can be prevented but not at all times, as diabetes is a condition that highly depends on the genetics as well. Although when a person is diagnosed with diabetes with proper care and regular checkups one can avoid the complications and enjoy their life without any restrictions.

There are several diabetes management techniques and treatment options that help in effectively managing diabetes.

The complications of diabetes:

Unmanaged diabetes can lead to several complications that include:

* Kidney problems

* Diabetic retinopathy (eye problems)

* Diabetic foot ulcers

* Nerve damage

* Gum disease

All these complications are related to diabetes and can be severe and also life threatening. Also people tend to ignore the complications that diabetes can cause and assume that when the diabetes levels are managed they don't develop complications.

Also lifestyle habits alone cannot help in managing diabetes, medical care is also equally important when it comes to diabetes. Diabetes can have a silent impact on many vital organs, and the damage often occurs gradually without any indications.

The impact of social media:

With every information available at the fingertips the diabetology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital highlight the importance of verified content and apps. Irrespective of age, people turn to the internet for answers that they might be looking for regarding diabetes.

And people often fail to understand that not all the available information is verified and the apps available are government-certified. Following such information makes the diabetes not only worse but also increases the risk of complications that might make the treatment much more complicated.

Insulin therapy is a highly effective treatment method when it comes to managing diabetes. When insulin therapy is recommended alongside medications and other treatment options it can work wonders for people with diabetes and prevent complications.

Early detection:

Diabetes is a condition that is often considered as slow progressing. This is because diabetes can go unnoticed for a long time as the symptoms may be mild. The common diabetes symptoms include:

* Frequent urination

* Increased thirst

* Feeling tired

* Blurred vision

Early detection can help the individual to effectively control the blood sugar levels and manage the condition without progressing further. Even when the blood sugar levels are managed, undergoing regular checkups ensures that there is no impact on the organs due to diabetes.

A life-long care:

Diabetes is a lifetime condition that requires monitoring round the clock, throughout the life. Especially when medications are involved one cannot quit them midway stating their sugar levels are under control. As diabetes can get out of hand very quickly once a proper lifestyle and care is not provided.

With constant monitoring and effective care one can not only control glucose in the long term but also prevent complications from arising.

Diabetology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital emphasize the importance of patient education and self-care, including maintaining a healthy lifestyle, adhering to prescribed treatments, and attending regular check-ups. Patients who actively engage in their care are far more likely to prevent complications and enjoy better health outcomes. The experts encourage all individuals with diabetes to prioritize regular check-ups, as it is one of the most effective ways to manage the disease and prevent serious complications.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways became a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats several lakhs of patients each year. From providing the most advanced medical procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding results.

