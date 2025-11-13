Prismforce Transforms Enterprise Hiring with Recruiter-Focused AI

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Prismforce, a leading AI-powered talent supply chain company, today announced the global availability of SelectPrism, an enterprise-grade AI interview platform that brings Agentic AI to the frontlines of enterprise hiring. SelectPrism empowers recruiters with intelligent agents that streamline end-to-end workflows, improving speed, fairness, and candidate quality at scale. Powered by Prismforce's Agentic AI framework, SelectPrism enables faster, fairer, and higher-quality hiring decisions.

Across industries, enterprises face a new reality talent needs are shifting faster than organizations can adapt. The average time to fill for technical roles now exceeds four months, and over 80% of IT and business leaders report difficulty sourcing qualified candidates. SelectPrism directly addresses this challenge through recruiter-focused AI agents that reason, evaluate, and act across the hiring lifecycle from screening and scheduling to conducting video interviews and evaluating assessments reducing bias, eliminating bottlenecks, and ensuring faster, higher-quality outcomes.

Somnath Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Prismforce, said:

"We're entering an era where AI is no longer just a support system it's a strategic partner in workforce transformation. SelectPrism brings that vision to life by adding intelligence, structure, and speed to one of the most complex areas of enterprise operations: hiring.

It gives recruiters an AI partner that anticipates, assists, and amplifies their decisions enabling faster, fairer, and more precise outcomes. This launch marks a key step in Prismforce's Agentic AI strategy to transform how enterprises manage and develop their workforce. As we advance this vision, these capabilities will extend across the talent supply chain spanning mobility, staffing, and workforce planning reshaping how organizations connect people, skills, and opportunity in the age of AI."

Built from the ground up on intelligent architecture, SelectPrism combines Prismforce's proprietary skills intelligence with autonomous decision-making that scales across roles, geographies, and volumes.

Key capabilities include:

* Adaptive, AI-led interviews that respond dynamically to candidate inputs across technical and behavioral assessments.

* Contextual resume analysis that interprets skill depth and career trajectories beyond keyword searches.

* Automated screening and scheduling across voice, chat, and video channels.

* 25+ integrity and proctoring checks ensuring fairness, security, and compliance with GDPR, SOC 2, and ISO 27001.

* Explainable scoring frameworks that provide transparent, audit-ready evaluations.

To lead this next phase of innovation, Prismforce has appointed Dr. Rishi Thussu as Business Head - SelectPrism. With over two decades of experience spanning Enterprise SaaS, EdTech, and consulting, Dr. Thussu brings deep expertise in building intelligent, scalable platforms.

Dr. Rishi Thussu, added:

"We've completed thousands of AI-led interviews, and the results are consistent the best outcomes come from AI agents that structure and guide the process while recruiters bring empathy and final judgment. SelectPrism doesn't replace hiring managers it frees talent teams to focus on strategic decisions that drive business value."

He further added, "Responsible AI is central to how we build. Every agent action is explainable, auditable, and bias-monitored, with human oversight embedded at every layer because trust and transparency are non-negotiable for enterprise adoption."

And what better timing than the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 where the industry is actively sharing perspectives on the future of skills, Agentic AI, and workforce transformation to unveil SelectPrism.

SelectPrism brings intelligence to where work actually happens helping teams identify, assess, and engage talent more effectively. What differentiates Prismforce is the depth of its skills intelligence and the breadth of its intelligent-agent architecture. Its AI agents don't just automate tasks they understand the taxonomy of work, the adjacencies between skills, and the patterns that predict successful placements.

Enterprises adopting SelectPrism are already reporting faster staffing cycles, stronger candidate matches, and enhanced candidate experiences. This launch represents a pivotal milestone an initiative that redefines enterprise hiring today while laying the foundation for Prismforce's evolving Agentic AI ecosystem, enabling organizations to build a more adaptive, skill-driven workforce.

About Prismforce:

Prismforce is an AI-powered SaaS platform that began with a focus on IT services firms, helping them transform their talent supply chain. Its cloud-native suite unifies skill intelligence, talent marketplace, staffing, skilling, and demand forecastingenabling enterprises to plan, staff, and deliver projects faster while unlocking richer career paths for their people. The platform helps drive both business performance and employee engagement by making talent operations smarter and more efficient.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Prismforce has a global presence across India and the U.S., with a team of 190+ experts. It currently serves over 700,000 global users across 25+ leading IT services and tech companies worldwide, with a focus on extending its capabilities to adjacent sectors as enterprise needs evolve in an AI-first era.

Visit www.prismforce.ai to learn more about SelectPrism and Prismforce's Agentic AI Talent Supply Chain suite.

