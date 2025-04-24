Pristyn Care Turns its First Hospital Profitable in Less than 2 Months

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 24: Pristyn Care has turned its first hospital in South Delhi profitable in less than two months, challenging long-standing norms in the healthcare space where most hospitals typically take 12-24 months to break even.

The hospital has achieved high double-digit profitability within weeks of launch. Even with this strong momentum, it still has capacity to accommodate 30% more patient inflow, offering significant headroom for growth while maintaining high standards of care.

Establishing its own hospital infrastructure in the capital is helping the company go deeper into patient care and ensure tighter control over the end-to-end patient journey. This greater control is enabling consistent delivery, stricter adherence to safety protocols, and a more integrated care experience for every patient.

Unlike most healthcare institutions where demand is doctor-driven, Pristyn Care has been generating its own patient flow even while operating out of partner hospital infrastructure. With its own setup now live, the company has already seen significant impact including a 10+ point improvement in its Net Promoter Score (NPS), placing it among the highest-rated healthcare providers in terms of patient satisfaction.

"This milestone is a reflection of the trust patients place in us. With our own hospital, we're able to deliver more consistent, safer, and compassionate care every single day. We are also making major announcements in the coming weeks, as we continue our push into hospital infrastructure and scale a new model of surgical care in India," said Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

A major driver behind this progress is Pristyn Care's proprietary technology platform, designed to handle doctor scheduling, patient coordination, and surgical journey optimization. This tech-led approach is helping streamline operations and elevate the patient experience across touchpoints.

"In healthcare, trust is everything. By managing the full care continuum ourselves, we're earning that trust one patient at a time," said Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

Today, more than 60% of Pristyn Care's patient inflow is organic, reflecting strong brand equity and patient trust. Building on this momentum, the company plans to launch 50 hospitals across India in the next three years, with upcoming launches in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore, among others.

