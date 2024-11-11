Pritika Engineering Components Limited Delivers Robust Q2 FY25 Results with 74.5pc Year-over-Year EBITDA Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Pritika Engineering Components Ltd.(NSE - PRITIKA), one of the leading manufacturers of precision machined components for the tractor and automotive sectors in India, is pleased to announce Unaudited Q2 & H1 FY25 results.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 32.03 Cr, YoY growth of 40.59%

* EBITDA of Rs 5.28 Cr, YoY growth of 74.52%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.48%, YoY growth of 318 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 1.64 Cr, YoY growth of 78.20%

* Net Profit Margin of 5.11%, YoY growth of 108 BPS

* Diluted EPS (Rs) of Rs 1.24, YoY growth of 63.16%

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 54.92 Cr, YoY growth of 23.97%

* EBITDA of Rs 8.89 Cr, YoY growth of 54.33%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.19%, YoY growth of 318 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 2.58 Cr, YoY growth of 39.87%

* Net Profit Margin of 4.70%, YoY growth of 53 BPS

* Diluted EPS (Rs) of Rs 1.96, YoY growth of 28.10%

Q2 FY25 Key Highlights:

* The company has announced the issuance of right shares aggregating upto Rs49.90 crore to fund its expansion into railway and defence component manufacturing.

* The company has announced a stock split, reducing the face value of each equity share from Rs10 to Rs5.

GREEN SHOOTS IN TRACTOR INDUSTRY:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. which is one of the largest client of Pritika Engineering has in it's Q2FY25 Presentation mentioned that H2FY25 tractor industry is expected to grow in double digits.

Upon the Financial Performance, Harpreet Singh Nibber, Managing Director of Pritika Engineering Components Limited said, "We are pleased to report a robust performance in Q2 FY25, highlighted by a significant increase in revenue of 40.59% year-over-year, reaching Rs32.03 crore. Our EBITDA surged by an impressive 74.52%, with margins expanding by 320 basis points to 16.48%, reflecting our continued focus on operational efficiency. Net profit also showed strong growth, rising by 78.20% to Rs1.64 crore, demonstrating the resilience of our business and the value we are creating for our stakeholders.

In addition to our financial performance, we have recently embarked on several strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening our market position. Our commitment to enhancing product quality and expanding our footprint is already yielding positive results. As we continue to execute on our strategic priorities, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

