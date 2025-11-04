Pritish Wadhwa, Stuti Rajesh Shah, and Eshan Sharma from SPJIMR, Mumbai, bagged the 'SBI Life's IdeationX 2.0 National Champion' title

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, successfully concluded the Grand Finale of 'IdeationX 2.0', a national platform conceptualised to find innovative solutions for Indian life insurance industry. Pritish Wadhwa, Stuti Rajesh Shah, Eshan Sharma, second-year management students, from S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, emerged as the winners of IdeationX 2.0. The initiative drew participation from 31,000+ students from India's top 100 B-schools, bringing together the country's brightest minds to co-create ideas that could redefine the future of life insurance.

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic Gold Medalist, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, inspiring students with his reflections on focus, perseverance, and self-belief. Drawing from his own journey, he emphasized the importance of showing up every day, learning constantly, and pushing one's boundaries to achieve excellence, the same principles that underpin innovation and progress at IdeationX.

Launched as SBI Life's flagship youth innovation platform, IdeationX was conceptualized to nurture innovative ideas that solve real-world challenges within the life insurance sector. In its second edition, the initiative expanded its footprint across the country, strengthening its position as one of India's most dynamic industry-academia collaborations.

From thousands of entries, eight finalist teams advanced to the grand stage, presenting their ideas to Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO; SBI Life in the presence of an esteemed jury comprising of senior leaders from the company Mr. M. Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer; Mr. Abhijit Gulanikar, President - Business Strategy; Mr. G. Durgadas, President - Operations & IT; and Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR.

Second-year management students Namita Gupta, Nitika Bansal, and Sakshi Agarwal from IIM Shillong were declared the first runners-up, while Aishwary Singh, Aditi Pandey, and Aditya Jain from MICA, Ahmedabad, and Chaitanya Gupta, Prachi Damania, and Akash Bhanse from IIM Lucknow were announced as the joint second runners-up of IdeationX 2.0.

Highlighting the initiative's purpose, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corp. Comm. & CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, "India stands at an inflection point where innovation and inclusion are redefining financial security. At SBI Life, we believe the next leap for the industry will come from fresh thinking; from technology that simplifies to ideas that empower individuals to pursue their aspirations with confidence and responsibility. IdeationX 2.0 embodies this practical innovation spirit, bringing together young minds from top B-schools to reimagine how life insurance can become more inclusive, empathetic, and meaningful. We see youth-led innovation as central to realizing the national vision of Insurance for All by 2047."

Speaking at the event, Abhinav Bindra, Olympic Gold Medalist and Chief Guest at IdeationX 2.0 said, "It was truly inspiring to witness the passion and intent these young innovators brought to IdeationX 2.0. Their energy reminded me of my own journey built on focus, patience, and consistent effort. What stood out most was their commitment to leveraging ideas as a force of positive change. Platforms like IdeationX by SBI Life are vital as they inspire young minds to think deeply, develop ideas that address real-world challenges, and infuse fresh energy into industries that touch millions of live. It's this combination of innovation and perseverance that ultimately drives progress."

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,154 offices, 28,534 employees, a large and productive network of about 268,792 agents, 73 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 149 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,814.6 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended September 30, 2025)

