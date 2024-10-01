Prity Kumar of Alphard Group Wins ‘Women of Impact’ Award at National Quality Awards 2024

New Delhi [India] October 1: Prity Kumar, Group MD and Co-Founder, Alphard Group, a maritime company, has been honored with the distinguished “Women of Impact – Empowerment and Leadership Award” at the National Quality Awards 2024. Presented by Padma Shri Raveena Tandon at a grand ceremony held at the Seven Seas Hotel in Delhi, this accolade celebrates Prity Kumar’s exceptional leadership, her tireless commitment to women’s empowerment, and her innovative contributions to the maritime and logistics industry.

This recognition comes as Alphard Group marks its 15th anniversary, a milestone that highlights the company’s growth, resilience, and forward-thinking approach in the global maritime landscape.

Prity Kumar, Group MD and Co-Founder, Alphard Group quips, “This award stands as a testament to the strength of empowered women in leadership roles. I am truly honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to furthering innovation and excellence in every endeavour. I would like to thank our team, customers and partners for their support and trust in us“

Under her leadership, Alphard Group continues to set new benchmarks in maritime logistics, empowering not only her teams but also women across industries by championing inclusivity and excellence.

Alphard Group stands as a global leader in maritime logistics and marine services, renowned for its cutting-edge solutions and unmatched operational excellence. As the company celebrates 15 years of success, it is boldly expanding its global reach, with a visionary mission to redefine and elevate the maritime industry to unprecedented heights.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor