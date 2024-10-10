Private equity investments in India surge 39 pc to reach $10.9 billion in Jan-Sep

New Delhi, Oct 10 Private equity investments in India saw the total sum of equity invested reach $10.9 billion during the first nine months of 2024, marking a 38.9 per cent increase from the previous year, a report showed on Thursday.

India continues to be one of the top markets in Asia Pacific for financial sponsor activity, accounting for at least 28 per cent of the region’s total equity invested during this period, up from a 16 per cent market share in the same period last year, according to the report by LSEG, a global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.

The country offers diverse opportunities across various sectors, from healthcare and technology to consumer services, with growing consumption, digital transformation, and infrastructure development serving as key drivers fuelling investor interest,” said Elaine Tan, Senior Manager, LSEG Deals Intelligence.

The convergence of these factors, along with a resilient IPO market despite global downturns and a dynamic startup ecosystem, positions India as a key player in the global private equity landscape for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, the anticipated global trend of monetary easing could further boost private equity activity as financial sponsors find cheaper funding and deploy dry powder more effectively, said Tan.

Meanwhile, the India equity capital markets raised a record $49.2 billion in the first nine months this year (January-September period) -- a massive 115 per cent growth compared to a year ago. The number of equity capital market offerings also saw a 61 per cent increase year-on-year, according the report by LSEG.

Initial public offerings (IPO) from Indian issuers raised $9.2 billion, up 96 per cent compared to the same period last year, making it the highest first nine-month total since 2021. Number of IPOs jumped an impressive 63 per cent YoY. The flurry of activity is expected to continue, with a robust pipeline of IPOs lining up such as Swiggy, Hyundai Motors and LG Electronics set to list their Indian units.

