Private sector lenders post rise in deposits ahead of Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 4 Ahead of the second quarter earnings reports (Q2 FY26), private lender HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have reported an increase in their net advances based on their provisional estimate.

Disclosing its provisional numbers, Kotak Mahindra Bank said that its net advances rose 15.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4.62 lakh crore in the July-September quarter. Sequentially, it escalated by 4 per cent to Rs 4.44 lakh crore.

Kotak Bank's total deposits stood at Rs 5.28 lakh crore during the period, up by 14.6 per cent from Rs 4.61 lakh crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, the bank had reported its total deposits as Rs 5.12, marking a sequential rise of 3.1 per cent for the current quarter.

In an exchange filing, HDFC Bank, the country's biggest private sector bank, informed that its total advances grew 9.9 per cent YoY to Rs 27.69 lakh crore in the quarter.

Meanwhile, according to the private bank, its period-end deposits rose 12.1 per cent to Rs 28.01 lakh crore YOY. Additionally, its current account and savings account deposits advanced 7.4 per cent to Rs 9.49 lakh crore.

The private sector lender had reported Rs 25.19 lakh crore as the total advances in the same quarter a year ago.

For the quarter that ended on June 30, the private lender reported gross advances of 26.53 lakh crore, while period-end deposits totalled Rs 27.64 lakh crore.

IDBI Bank, another private sector lender, said its total business rose 12 per cent YoY in the September quarter of FY26 to Rs 5.33 lakh crore, compared with Rs 4.78 lakh crore in the same period last year.

The lender’s total deposits grew 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3.03 lakh crore, while net advances expanded 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

The bank’s CASA deposits stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore, up 4 per cent from Rs 1.33 lakh crore a year ago.

