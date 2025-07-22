Priyanka Bajaj Joins Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives" in a Pivotal Role

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: In an announcement that has set industry chatter abuzz, actress, global beauty queen, and unstoppable force Priyanka Bajaj is all set to grace the silver screen in a key role in Madhur Bhandarkar's much-anticipated project "The Wives". "Priyanka's role is described as nuanced and refreshingone that quietly adds depth to her growing repertoire.

"I believe every character finds its actor when the time is right"_ *shares Priyanka _"Being part of a Madhur Bhandarkar film, especially one that delves into the complexities of womanhood, is not just a professional high, it's personal"

From winning the coveted *Mrs. India title (2022-23) and representing the country on the global stage, to being the first Mrs. India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Bajaj's journey is a powerful blend of purpose and poise. Her accoladeBest Model of the World 2023only cements her place in the international spotlight "I've never been afraid to dream outrageously and I've never been afraid to do the work it takes to get there"

Priyanka has already proven her mettle in powerhouse projects like: Kathakaar, where she shines as the female lead, earning 11 international Best Actress Awards, she walked the red carpet to promote her movie; The Mysterious Master Chef, a quirky, high-concept vertical series where she sizzles as the lead; A cameo in the iconic show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where her presence is appreciated, two lead roles in popular music videos, making her a favorite across digital platforms

"I've never been interested in just existing on screen. Every role I choose must make me feel something deeper" she shares

In the world of endorsements too, Priyanka commands attention. She has starred in: Tide feat. Shah Rukh Khan, Asian Paints feat. Virat Kohli, Face of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Qatar - with seven stunning campaigns that brought her elegance to the forefront of luxury branding.

