Priyanka Chaudhary and Chanda Zaveri's SkinHealix Announces Global Skincare Launch, to be Available in India soon

New Delhi [India], August 25: Priyanka Chaudhary from Haryana, in collaboration with Chanda Zaveri, the US-based scientist-entrepreneur and President of SkinHealix, has announced the global launch of a new line of scientifically advanced skincare products. The range, developed in the United States, will soon be available worldwide, including in India.

Chanda Zaveri, internationally celebrated as a "peptide pioneer", has revolutionized skincare by combining peptide chemistry with nano-technology. Under the SkinHealix brand, her innovations have gained global recognition for their efficacy in anti-aging, acne care, collagen regeneration, and wound-healing solutions

The global product line will feature Optimum Hydrating Day Crème, Cellular Night Repair Crème, Silk C Serum, 3-D Eye Serum, Stretch Mark Eraser, Cutisal-2™ Acne Care Range, Acne Dots, and AngioHealix Wound Management Solutions.

Priyanka Chaudhary, who is spearheading the India entry, said:

"SkinHealix stands for science-backed beauty. With this launch, Indian consumers will finally have access to global-quality skincare that has already transformed lives across the world."

Chanda Zaveri added:

"Our mission with SkinHealix is global. This launch marks a new chapter where India, my homeland, joins the international markets benefiting from our peptide-based, research-driven skincare."

Industry experts say the move positions SkinHealix as a serious global contender in the beauty and wellness sector, while tapping into India's rapidly growing $30 billion market.

