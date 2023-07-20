Proactive Citizen Foundation successfully hosted Seminar on Road Safety: Empowering Communities for Safer Roads

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 20: Proactive Citizen Foundation is a globally recognized Non-Profit Organization, which thrives to solve critical citizen-centric issues through involvement and engagement of the latest technologies and volunteers. Proactive Foundation is currently working on promoting active citizenship to solve the road safety menace in India. Road Accidents are killing more than 150 thousand people and seriously injuring over 500 thousand Indian citizens every year. Our mission is to create a safer road environment by raising awareness, implementing evidence-based interventions, and advocating for policy change. We collaborate with stakeholders at local, national, and international levels to reduce road traffic accidents and their devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities.

Road traffic accidents continue to be a global epidemic, resulting in countless lives lost and causing significant economic and social impacts. To foster a safer and more secure road environment, Proactive Foundation recognizes the need for collaborative efforts and a comprehensive approach to tackling this multifaceted challenge using technology and public participation.

The seminar took place on 8th July 2023 at the Constitution Club of India, Sansad Marg in Delhi. Participants included government representatives, traffic police officials, road safety experts, educators, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and NGOs actively involved in road safety initiatives. The event featured keynote speeches by Industry experts like Akhilesh Srivastava, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for fruitful discussions and knowledge exchange as well as an Award Ceremony.

Key topics that were covered during the seminar included:

Road safety policies and legislation: exploring the best practices and policy frameworks to enhance road safety at local, national, and international levels.

Education and awareness programs: discussing effective strategies to raise public awareness about road safety, particularly targeting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Infrastructure and engineering solutions: examining innovative approaches and technologies to design safer roads, intersections, and traffic management systems.

Enforcement and law enforcement: highlighting the importance of strict enforcement of traffic regulations and the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring compliance.

Community engagement and empowerment: emphasizing the significance of involving communities in road safety initiatives and promoting a culture of responsible road use.

By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, Proactive Citizen Foundation aims to facilitate actionable solutions and inspire collective action toward a safer road environment. The seminar also seeks to encourage partnerships between government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector to drive sustainable change in road safety practices.

The seminar was supported by Positive Mind Care & Research Centre, Delhi-NCR’s Number-1 mental wellness center. The Positive Mind Care and Research Centre is revolutionizing the Way Depression, Anxiety, OCD, and Addiction are treated with Deep TMS Treatment and Artificial Intelligence, bringing new hope for drug-resistant psychiatric patients and those looking for treatment without medicine.

The mental health-related issues are increasing in India due to today's hustle-bustle; people are met with unrealistic expectations, social pressures, and stresses, and often live lonely, sedentary lifestyles.

Positive Mind Care and Research Centre's dedicated team focuses on every individual patient’s unique needs & circumstances, using AI tools to deliver personalized services with confidentiality. The achievements of PMC have been spectacular as in just a few months they became the leading clinic of Delhi-NCR for wellness. Some of the successful milestones of the past few months have been:

1. Franchise Model & Corporate Tie up

2. 02 Franchise including Franchise with the biggest mental health care provider of Delhi-NCR Tulasi Healthcare and

3. 15+ Corporate tie-ups

4. Trust Building

- 1000+ people approached us

- 120+ Top Psychiatrist of Delhi-NCR are trusting us

- 5+ Hospitals empanelment

5. Awareness Campaigns

- 05 Physical seminars with top Psychiatrist

- 05 Webinars for creating awareness

- Awareness campaigns in 15 RWAs

- 100+ Articles and Blogs

- Over 2 lakh views of Awareness campaigns on Social Media

6. Reviews and Ratings

- All 5-star reviews on Google Reviews

- 5 Star Rating on Practo

- 5 Star Rating on Apollo 24X7

- 50+ excellent personal reviews from visitors on the Clinic Suggestion Board

- 10 K+ followers on Social Media

Mental health remains a taboo subject in India, people don’t come forward for treatments. To solve this problem, Positive Mind Care came up with an innovative solution and launched 1st Artificial Intelligence based virtual platform “SAMVEDAN”, which is like a companion of mental wellness, checking mental health regularly and guiding appropriate treatments online.

It has many unique features including:

· AI-based Diagnosis, the current system of diagnosis of mental wellness is complicated, and a person has to a psychiatric/psychological clinic for testing. Now this can be done online sitting at your and at your convenient time.

· Second, it is going to give a comprehensive report with color coding immediately after testing covering 5 major life facets important as per age.

· Thirdly, it is going to give recommendations for treatments and connect you with an expert online Counselor to take online treatment with privacy and in severe cases will recommend consulting some Psychiatric doctor in your nearby area or locality.

Proactive Citizen Foundation, a globally recognized Non-Profit Organization, hosted a seminar in New Delhi on road safety on 08 July 2023, attended by 150 delegates, road safety experts, and eminent speakers, including the Chairman, Bitumen India, Road Safety Ambassador, International Road Federation & WEF Shri Akhilesh Srivastava, Road Safety Expert Prof P K Sarkar, Ola Mobility Foundation Head Ms. Aishwarya Raman, President Bar Council of India Adesh Agarwal, Uttakrash Agarwal, MLA Mr. Pawan Sharma, renowned doctors Dr Rahul Yadav, Dr R C Srivastava, among others. With the aim of creating a safer road environment, the foundation focused on raising awareness, implementing evidence-based interventions, and advocating for policy change. The seminar brought together government representatives, traffic police officials, experts, educators, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and NGOs. Key topics discussed included road safety policies, education and awareness programs, infrastructure solutions, enforcement of regulations, and community engagement. The seminar received support from Positive Mind Care & Research Centre, a leading mental wellness center in Delhi-NCR. The center utilizes Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS) treatment and Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize the treatment of depression, anxiety, OCD, and addiction. They focus on personalized services using AI tools and have achieved significant milestones in a short period. To address the taboo surrounding mental health in India and the hesitation of people to come for treatment to clinics, the center launched an AI-based virtual platform called "SAMVEDAN" to provide regular mental health check-ups and appropriate online treatments. The platform offers features such as AI-based diagnosis, comprehensive reports, treatment recommendations, and online counseling with privacy.

https://proactivefoundation.org/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor