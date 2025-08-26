Probo urges users to withdraw balance following discontinuation of RMG services

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Post the announcement related to the discontinuation of Real-Money Gaming (RMG) services in light of recent regulatory developments under the Online Gaming Act, Probo has urged its users to promptly withdraw any remaining balance and complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) verification in case they have not already.

Probo reiterates that all of its users can withdraw their funds seamlessly. KYC completion is a mandatory step for processing withdrawals. Users who have not yet completed the process are urged to do so immediately through the app, according to a statement by the company.

"User funds remain completely safe, and every withdrawal request will be honoured. We request our users to complete their KYC at the earliest to ensure smooth and timely processing of balance withdrawals. Our support teams are available round the clock to assist our users," said a Probo spokesperson.

Probo reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and protecting user interests throughout this transition. For detailed instructions on completing KYC and withdrawing balances, users can refer to the Help section in the Probo app.

Probo is an opinion trading platform that empowers individuals to express their data-backed insights on real-world events. With a mission to make knowledge and skills more participative and rewarding, Probo allows users to trade on topics spanning sports, current affairs, economics, entertainment, and more, all in real-time.

The platform operates with a commitment to transparency, responsible engagement, and user empowerment, aiming to redefine how Indians interact with information and predictions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor