ProBodyLine Fitness: Leading Brand in Imported Fitness Equipment in India

New Delhi [India], October 6:ProBodyLine Fitness is India's leading provider of imported fitness equipment, representing the country's growing fitness industry. From day one, ProBodyLine has consistently raised the bar in quality, innovation, and service, helping transform the fitness landscape across India.

Our Legacy

Founded in 1999 by Shri Rajendra Motwani Ji, ProBodyLine Fitness was built on the foundation of passion, innovation, and design. His vision of providing world-class fitness equipment in India gave rise to a brand that has redefined the workout experience for thousands of fitness enthusiasts.

Under his leadership, ProBodyLine became a recognised name, synonymous with quality, durability, and performance. Even today, he continues to inspire the brand, motivating change and innovation to empower every fitness journey.

India's Biggest Fitness Equipment Showroom

ProBodyLine proudly operates India's largest fitness equipment showroom, spanning over 40,000+ sq. ft. of display space.

This cutting-edge Experience Center is more than just a showroom—it is a total fitness experience. Gym owners, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts can evaluate, test, and choose from an extensive range of advanced equipment.

With a collection of 2,500+ machines and fitness products, ProBodyLine showcases the largest selection of imported fitness equipment in India.

From state-of-the-art strength-training systems to next-generation cardio equipment, every product is engineered for peak performance, durability, and long-term use.

Powering Gyms Across India

ProBodyLine is the trusted partner of fitness entrepreneurs, large commercial gyms, boutique studios, and high-performance training centers.

With over 22,000+ successful gym installations across India, the brand's work reflects unmatched expertise, commitment, and focus—fueling fitness growth across the nation.

The Largest Warehousing Infrastructure in India

Behind ProBodyLine's success lies a robust foundation—India's largest warehousing infrastructure for fitness equipment.

This enables the brand to stock, ship, and deliver products faster and more reliably than any competitor, ensuring uninterrupted service for gym owners and fitness enthusiasts alike.

What Makes ProBodyLine Different

India's Largest Showroom: 40,000+ sq. ft.

India's Largest Inventory: 2,500+ unique pieces of equipment

India's Largest Network: 22,000+ gym installations

India's Largest Warehousing Infrastructure

More Than Equipment — A Complete Partnership

At ProBodyLine, we deliver more than just fitness products—we deliver partnerships.

Supporting gyms, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts is at the core of what we do. Our solutions are built on advanced technology and a complete ecosystem designed for the long-term success of our customers.

With every installation, every piece of equipment, and every partnership, ProBodyLine remains committed to strengthening India's fitness movement.

ProBodyLine Fitness — India's Leading and Most Trusted Imported Fitness Equipment Brand Since 1999.

That's why ProBodyLine continues to be the top choice for gym owners, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts across the nation.

