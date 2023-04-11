Process9 launches Made in India CAT Tool –  MoxWords

New Delhi (India), April 11: With the steady growth of languages on the internet and the growing need to enhance the productivity of human translators, Process9 – India’s leading language localization technology company, has launched its computer-assisted translation (CAT) system for the translator and language service provider (LSP) community.

The power-packed MoxWords is a complete solution for translating documents of all kinds quickly and easily, in almost 40% less time and effort. It contains all the world-class features like machine translation support, elimination of repetitive content, spellcheck, glossary management, project management and translation memory creation. Its workflows significantly enhance the efficiency of project managers, translators and quality reviewers.

MoxWords can be used to translate over 10 different document formats, including MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, XML, XLIFF, PDFs and more. The tool automatically takes care of the format of the document and saves precious time and effort in post-production activities of translation projects. MoxWords also supports 80 Indian and international languages.

Where international tools provide very little or no support for Indian language fonts and typing, spellcheck and glossary support, the Made in India and Made for India MoxWords provides all these features for Indian as well as International languages and is also available at India-friendly prices.

MoxWords is currently available for Indian Language Service Providers at a special introductory price on Process9’s own website.

“Indian LSPs can now gain the unique advantage of achieving higher productivity and also saving costs. We hope MoxWords can be a catalyst in the growth and development of the Indian Translation Industry,” said Devendra Joshi, CTO of Process9.

With over 60 years of experience, Process9 has built unparalleled expertise in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI/ML to create localization solutions that have delivered success stories across company sizes and business verticals.

About Process9:

Process Nine Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian B2B language localization technology company that develops AI/ML technologies to simplify and automate digital information access and communication across multiple languages on the Internet and mobile. Their focus is on delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions to transform how businesses operate and engage with their customers. For more information, please visit www.process9.com

