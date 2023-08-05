Process9 – Market Leader in AI-Enabled Localization Technology, Plans to Broaden Its Global Reach

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 5: Process9, a pioneering player in the language localization and translation industry, is solidifying its position as the market leader by successfully catering to all 22 major languages in India. As a testament to its remarkable growth, the company has on-boarded dozens of new clients in the fiscal year 2022-2023 and an additional eight clients in the first quarter of 2023-2024. With the increasing demand for localized content, Process9 is experiencing significant traction from clients primarily interested in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Vidushi Kapoor, Co-Founder of Process9, shared insights into the company’s vision for the future. “The government’s entry into the language technology space reinforces the tremendous opportunity in the localization industry. Process9 has diligently developed cutting-edge tools to overcome key challenges and drive language accessibility. Our mission is to empower both government entities and private enterprises to engage with every Indian in their preferred language effectively. Additionally, recognizing the global demand for multilingual solutions, we are delighted to expand our suite of services to countries and languages beyond India.”

The language technology landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift, with the government’s increased focus on localization and translation solutions. Embracing this momentum, Process9 envisions an ambitious roadmap for the coming 2-3 years. As the government expands its foray into language technology, Process9 aims to be at the forefront of this transformative journey. The company aims to address the burgeoning need for scalable and cost-effective localization solutions to facilitate seamless communication across all 22 official Indian languages.

Highlighting the company’s stellar performance this year, Vidushi further elaborated on Process9’s growth areas. “Process9 is witnessing remarkable growth in three key segments. Firstly, mid to large Indian and global corporations are increasingly investing in expanding their reach to every town and city of India, to capture and win one of the world’s fastest growing markets. Secondly, the public sector is proactively enhancing citizen services with local language support. Lastly, Indian MNCs are exploring new horizons by establishing a global presence, further driving the demand for multilingual solutions.”

Emphasizing the growing support for multilingualism in India, Vidushi acknowledged the remarkable efforts of apex organizations. “This year, we are delighted to witness a notable shift towards adopting technology solutions to implement multilingual capability by prominent institutions like the Supreme Court of India, the Parliament, and the Reserve Bank of India. These tech-forward approaches in addressing language barriers signify a transformative shift towards inclusivity and accessibility.”

With Process9’s unyielding commitment to linguistic empowerment and innovative language solutions, the company is set to spearhead the next phase of the language localization revolution both within India and globally.

