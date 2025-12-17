Processor performance to drive next phase of smartphone growth in India: Report

New Delhi [India], December 17 : With over 100 crore mobile handsets in use across India, the country is poised for the next wave of smartphone growth, driven increasingly by performance, efficiency and premium user experience, according to a study by data analytics firm Techarc.

As smartphone penetration deepens and users upgrade from entry- and mid-level devices to premium models, processor performance is emerging as the most critical factor shaping consumer satisfaction and long-term brand loyalty, the report said.

InsightsPro, based on Techarc's Flagship Delight Study, highlights that the processor has moved beyond being a back-end component to becoming the core engine that defines speed, responsiveness, power efficiency and reliability in smartphones. The study estimates that processor performance now accounts for nearly 70 per cent of overall perceived performance and user delight in flagship devices.

India's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, spanning mobile gaming, content creation, AI-powered applications and enterprise mobility, is accelerating demand for smartphones capable of delivering sustained high performance without compromising battery efficiency.

The report points to a clear shift in user priorities, particularly in the flagship segment. While battery life remains the top consideration across the mass market, flagship users rank processor performance as the number one delight factor, ahead of both camera and battery. This underscores rising expectations for seamless multitasking, faster AI processing and smoother gaming experiences.

Techarc's analysis of flagship chipsets shows that MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 has emerged as the leading all-round performer, delivering strong user delight across processor performance, camera capability and battery efficiency. The chipset recorded a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 92, the highest among all flagship processors evaluated.

At a brand level, MediaTek Dimensity led user recommendation with an NPS of 83, followed by Apple Silicon at 80. Only two chipsets, Dimensity 9400 and Dimensity 9300+ crossed the elite 90-plus NPS threshold, indicating exceptionally high customer advocacy.

The report notes that as artificial intelligence becomes central to smartphone usage, the role of processors will become even more critical. For India's smartphone market, where scale meets rising aspiration, delivering efficient, high-performance processors will be key to sustaining growth and enhancing user experience in the years ahead.

