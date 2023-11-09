ProChile Partners with Big Basket to Bring Authentic Chilean Flavors to Indian Homes This Festive Season

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 9: India office of ProChile is conducting a promotion of Chilean foods with Big Basket, India's leading online grocery platform, during the upcoming festive season.

This exciting collaboration aims to introduce the flavours and goodness of Chilean produce to Indian households, making it easier for consumers to buy and enjoy top-quality Chilean products.

Chile is renowned for its world-class produce, which includes fruits, vegetables, seafood, and more. With its unique climate and geographical conditions, Chile is recognized for delivering premium-quality food products that are not only delicious but also highly nutritious.

As part of this exclusive partnership, customers of Big Basket will have access to a wide range of Chilean delights, handpicked for their freshness and taste. Currently, products like Chilean apples, prunes, blueberries, kiwifruits, and walnuts are available from the Chilean pavilion on Big Basket. More products including Chilean cherries, Chilean salmon etc. are likely to get added soon.

Customers can explore the exclusive range of Chilean products on the Big Basket platform and experience the magic of Chilean flavours. The current festival is on till November 12, 2023

Marcela Zuniga Alegria, Trade Commissioner of ProChile, New Delhi said that that "We are excited to bring the flavours of Chile through our collaboration with Big Basket to the homes of Indian consumers and make their festive celebration even more special. Chilean produce is known for its exceptional quality, and this partnership is an excellent opportunity for Indian customers to experience the rich taste and health benefits of our products," she added.

Rajkumar Singh, Head - F&V Merchandising, Big Basket, said, "We are committed to offering the finest produce to our customers. Our association with ProChile aligns perfectly with our mission to provide fresh and high-quality food products. We believe that our customers will be delighted to savour the exceptional flavours of Chilean products.

This retail promotion is expected to be a treat for food enthusiasts who appreciate premium quality produce.

