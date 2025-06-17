Prodapt Announces Agentic Solutions for Autonomous Operations Powered by NVIDIA AI Platform

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17: Prodapt, a Gartner-recognized Telecom-Native services and AI integration leader, today announced a new Agentic AI based solution to drive autonomous operations for Telcos, in collaboration with NVIDIA.

The solution leverages the NVIDIA AI platform to build and deploy Telco-trained AI Agents that predict, analyze, reason, and simulate to resolve incidents impacting service quality and customer experience.

Telcos want to deliver better experiences and cut costs and AI Agents help by accelerating the next transformational leap from traditional BSS/OSS systems. This requires agile AI infrastructure, cutting-edge GenAI platforms, and AI integration skills, to enable scalability as the industry evolves beyond experimentation.

As part of its Practical AI strategy, Prodapt has built a range of AI Agents across the Telecom value chain, which are powered by NVIDIA NIM™ and NVIDIA NeMo™ microservices. These agents go beyond simple actions, solving multi-step problem statements to improve operational efficiency, customer experience, revenue monetization, enterprise modernization, and accelerate the deployment of critical applications.

Autonomous Operations (AO)

The first Autonomous Agent is focused on Network operations: The Telecom network issue resolution workflow is complex - impaired by a legacy stack and inability to forecast issues or ascertain available field resources in last-mile service delivery. Prodapt's solution inserts AI Agents across this workflow, deploying them for predictive analytics, issuing proactive alerts, finding the right Network Engineer and dispatching jobs, creating issue summaries, enabling guided resolution plans, and closing the loop after resolution. Simulations suggest the solution will enable Telcos to achieve a 30% improvement in resolution cycle time and drive better resource utilization.

"Prodapt's AO solution developed with NVIDIA AI Enterprise is compelling for two reasons: it combines AI agents and human expertise in the most ingenious way possible, and secondly, it future-proofs Telco networks, going from reactive to proactive operations by mainstreaming Agentic AI into the full lifecycle," said Chris Penrose, Global Head of Business Development, Telecoms, at NVIDIA.

"AI integration is turning out to be the Number One priority for the Autonomous Operations vision. With a variety of ready to use AI Agents and infrastructure providers crowding a contested market, Telcos need a guiding hand to help them provision and operate the right solutions, operated by handpicked global AI talent. Prodapt delivers what is necessary to turn PoCs into impactful solutions through our Practical AI vision with NVIDIA," Rajiv Papneja, CTO, Prodapt.

