Prodapt Appoints Dhanashree Bhat as Chief Delivery Officer

BusinessWire India

Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: Prodapt, a leading global technology services provider, announced the appointment of Dhanashree Bhat as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), effective immediately.

Dhanashree is a seasoned technology leader known for challenging the status quo to redefine operational excellence. As Chief Delivery Officer, she will lead Prodapt's end-to-end delivery operations, embedding AI, automation, and agile practices to modernize and scale the delivery engine. Dhanashree will focus on customer centricity, driving measurable business impact, and delivering customer delight by building a great work culture and disrupting traditional operating modelsensuring Prodapt remains future-ready and agile in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Dhanashree brings over three decades of industry experience, having held senior leadership roles at Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra. Her expertise spans global delivery management, strategic business unit leadership, talent supply chain transformation, and driving large-scale business and cost transformation initiatives.

She holds a Master's degree in Telecom and Software Architecture from BITS Pilani and an Engineering degree from the College of Engineering, Pune. She has also completed executive education at Harvard and has been recognized as a Rockstar Leader in Digital Transformation for the APAC region by ISG, as well as an Exceptional Woman Leader in IT by SEAP, Pune.

Dhanashree succeeds Sriram Natarajan, currently COO, who will move on to support strategic initiatives for the Jhaver Group.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dhanashree to Prodapt's leadership team," said Manish Vyas, CEO & MD, Prodapt. "Her track record in customer success, building great teams, and reimagining how technology, including AI, enables business outcomes, makes her an invaluable addition. I thank Sriram for his significant contributions and leadership, and wish him the best in his new role."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor