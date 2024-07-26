Prodigy Technovations Introduces Powerful PCIe Gen5 Protocol Analyzer

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26: Prodigy Technovations, a leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions, today announced the launch of its PGY-PCIeGen5-PA, PCIe Gen5 Protocol Analyzer. This advanced solution enables engineers to seamlessly capture, decode, and analyze PCIe Gen5 traffic at speeds up to 32GT/s, accelerating the development and validation of high-speed PCIe interfaces.

"The PGY-PCIeGen5-PA represents an advancement in PCIe protocol analysis," said Godfree Coelho, CEO of Prodigy Technovations. "By providing unparalleled visibility into PCIe Gen5 traffic, easy to set up, captures 32Gbps PCIe traffic, compact and quickly monitors entry and exit from low power states. We empower engineers to quickly identify and resolve design issues, ultimately reducing time-to-market."

The PGY-PCIeGen5-PA offers a comprehensive set of features, including simultaneous protocol analysis of 2.5, 5, 8, 16, and 32GT/s traffic, advanced if-then-else trigger capabilities based on TS1, TS2, DLLP, TLP packet content, and sideband signals. Powerful software provides in-depth analysis of captured traces for PCIe and NVMe protocol. With support for M.2, CEM, U.2, E1.S, and SD Express interposers, the analyzer adapts to various PCIe interface types.

Key features of the PGY-PCIeGen5-PA include:

* Real-time LTSSM decoding

* Detailed result view for 32 Gbps TLPs, DLLPs, and analytical analysis

* NVMe view with direct link to TLPs

* Sideband signal monitoring and low power states

* Advanced multi-level if-then-else trigger conditions

The PGY-PCIeGen5-PA is available for engineers at the PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop in San Francisco, CA, USA, from July 29 to August 2, 2024, and at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, Booth #833, from August 6-8, 2024.

"The SD Association is pleased to see the development of the PGY-PCIeGen3/4/5-PA, that will play a crucial role in enabling the adoption of SD Express technology," said Yosi Pinto, Chairman of the Board and Technical Committee chair of the SD Association. "This important tool will help our members accelerate the design and validation of SD Express-based products with the help of SD Express Interposers."

The PGY-PCIeGen5-PA is now available for evaluation and purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.prodigytechno.com/ or email contact@prodigytechno.com

About Prodigy Technovations

Prodigy Technovations is a leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies such as PCIe, UFS4, eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS II, I3C, RFFE, and SPMI. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge products and exceptional customer support, we empower engineers worldwide to accelerate their product development and validation processes.

