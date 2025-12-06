Prodocs Solutions Raises Rs 7.70 Crore from Anchor Investors, IPO to open on 8th December 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Prodocs Solutions Limited has raised Rs 7.70 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Initial Public Offering, which is scheduled to open for public subscription on December 8, 2025, and close on December 10, 2025. The Anchor Investor bidding window was held on December 5, 2025.

The company allotted a total of 5,58,000 equity shares to two anchor investors at a price of Rs 138 per share, including a share premium of Rs 128 per equity share.

According to the allocation details, Lords Multigrowth Fund received 3,40,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 4.69 crore, accounting for 60.93 percent of the anchor portion. The second anchor investor, 31 Degrees North Fund - 31 Degrees North Fund I, was allotted 2,18,000 equity shares worth Rs 3.00 crore, representing 39.07 percent of the total anchor allocation.

The IPO of Prodocs Solutions Limited comprises a total of up to 20,00,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of up to 16,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 4,00,000 equity shares. Post-issue, the company's total paid-up equity share capital will increase to up to 70,50,000 equity shares. The issue will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Prodocs Solutions, a non-voice IT Enabled Services company operating in Title Services, e-Publishing, Indexing Services, and Business Services, employs over 1,100 people across Mumbai and Bengaluru, with onshore project management support in California. The company holds multiple ISO certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022.

The funds raised through the public issue will be utilised for investments in a customised software solution, IT infrastructure expansion, repayment of certain borrowings and working capital requirements, along with general corporate purposes, as detailed in the Red Herring Prospectus.

With the anchor book fully subscribed, Prodocs Solutions enters the IPO phase with strengthened investor confidence and an enhanced foundation for its next phase of technology-led growth.

