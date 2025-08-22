ProDoor Plusch Door Profiles by Hafele – Where Furniture Becomes Art

New Delhi [India], August 22: In the ever-evolving world of interior design, where innovation meets functionality, Hafele introduces ProDoor, an inspiring new collection under its Aluminium Profiles Range. Designed to transform cabinet doors into a creative canvas, ProDoor empowers homeowners, designers, and architects to explore cutting-edge trends, from handle-less elegance and adaptive colour palettes to vintage-modern fusions and sleek, hardware-free finishes.

More than just a hardware solution, Hafele's ProDoor offers various ranges and one of them is Plusch Door, it seamlessly integrate into kitchens, wardrobes, and living spaces. Available in two timeless finishes — Brushed Stainless Steel for understated refinement and Brushed Black for a bold, contemporary statement, ProDoor deliver both style and performance in perfect harmony redefining modern furniture design.

Among the ProDoor collection, the Hafele's Plusch Door stands out as a true innovation, enabling multiple design schemes depending on your creative vision. Its frame construction allows the use of diverse materials such as veneer, glass, metal sheets, and ultra-compact stone surfaces like Dekton, creating striking interiors while keeping doors lightweight. Cleverly engineered, all hardware and screws are concealed behind the decorative material, while a slim back panel, inserted from within, seals the hollow cavity for a flawless finish.

For framed doors, the Hafele Plusch Door Handle and Main Profiles form a sturdy structural frame for decorative door materials, seamlessly blending strength with design flexibility. For wooden doors, the dedicated Wooden Door Lip and Handle Profiles maintain a consistent design theme across your furniture or can be used as standalone handles for any drawer or cabinet door.

With ProDoor Plusch, Hafele invites you to imagine beyond conventional cabinet making, to craft doors that not only function effortlessly but also become design statements in themselves.

