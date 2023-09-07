Producer-actor Nikhil Nanda's Aakhri Sach Ruling the Charts at No.1 on Hotstar

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Producer Nikhil Nanda’s web series Aakhri Sach starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead has won hearts all across. Produced under his banner Nirvikar Films, the debut series has the perfect mix of thriller and drama, thus keeping the audience at the edge of their seats throughout.

“It has been an intriguing experience because it was a story that shook the conscience of the nation. Eleven people dying together and recreating the whole thing was mentally taxing, but we are glad that the audience has appreciated what we have recreated and the details and truth we discovered during our research,” says Nikhil Nanda.

Ujjwal Anand, Nikhil’s brother, has been credited as executive producer. He is one of the pillars of Nirvikar Films in setting up the team, artists and executing the project. Ujjwal Anand’s thorough research and meeting with all the concerned stakeholders in Delhi helped the series in bringing a real perspective. This is Ujjwal Anand’s first web project with his brother Nikhil after producing crime thrillers for TV.

Nikhil Nanda adds, “The acting experience has been amazing. We have been receiving responses, and I have been receiving messages from people I haven't been in touch with for years. They have given me such great reviews and appreciation that it all seems worth it. We had an amazing time working with Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee and Shivin Narang. They are down-to-earth individuals, which was a pleasant surprise to see. Tamannaah is the sensation of the season, and she has delivered another hit, continuing her success streak.”

Neeti and Preeti Simoes are also partners in Nirvikar Films, while the series has been directed by Robbie Grewal.

