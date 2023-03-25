Producer Akshai Puri’s next “Gaslight” will unlock the royal world of deep dark secrets, a murder mystery and a classic whodunit

New Delhi (India), March 25: Akshai Puri, Producer, 12th Street Entertainment gears up to redefine thriller genre for the audience, and at the same time retain the basics of Hindi cinema in his forthcoming film “Gaslight”, starring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh & Vikrant Massey. The movie will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

Elated with the response on the trailer which was released on March 14, 2023, on the official Youtube Channel of Disney+ Hotstar, he said, “We have received a great response on the trailer. The 2 mins 10 seconds movie trailer has left the audience excited to unravel the mystery. We hope the films keeps the audience on the edge of the seat till the end and we hope they have a thrilling time watching the movie as we had while filming it.” *further adding* “This is my second association with Ramesh Taurani ji & Disney + Hotstar, Gaslight is the result of a beautiful relationship we share”

The plot of the film revolves around a royal mystery that unfolds when Misha (Sara Ali Khan) returns to her family’s estate after 15 years and is caught in the midst of strange happenings. In the company of Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh) and Kapil (Vikrant Massey), Misha questions all that is happening around her. While she digs deep to uncover the truth, the secrets go deeper.

“Gaslight” is the result of Akshai’s long and interesting journey of producing films across Indian languages. He is constantly developing new ideas to present Indian films, and has produced some path breaking films like Badla, Bhoot Police, Next Enti & many more.

His forthcoming projects include- an untitled film based on the book “The Devotion of Suspect X”, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Hindi remake of Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s debut feature Aaranya Kaandam (2011) – to be directed by Ajay Bahl and a horror comedy written and to be directed by Akshat Verma.

Akshai aims to venture into unexplored realms of film making by experimenting with new themes and subjects.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor