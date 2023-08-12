Producer Anup Jalota's music video "Ui Mui Su" Released, Singers Suresh Wadkar, Reena Mehta, Aamir Shaikh & Sneha Ullal's sizzling chemistry in the Song

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 12: Beautiful actress Sneha Ullal who rose to fame with Lucky opposite Salman Khan is now seen in romantic music video "Ui Mui Su" opposite Aamir Shaikh which released today on Zee Music and is getting a lot of love from the audience. The pairing of Sneha Ullal and Aamir Shaikh and their sizzling chemistry is making the song all the more catchy.

The producer of this song is Anup Jalota, who is known all over the world as Bhajan Samrat. Padma Shri Anup Jalota has produced many Bollywood films. He found the lyrics and the project so interesting that he agreed to introduce him as a producer.

This song is sung by Bollywood's legend singers Suresh Wadkar and Reena Mehta. Suresh Wadkar has given innumerable blockbuster songs in Bollywood like "Tumse Milke Aisa Laga Tumse Milke". Suresh Wadkar's melodious voice has made this song even better.

Singer Reena Mehta has sung songs with many big singers including Anup Jalota like Amit Mishra, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Shahid Mallya, Aman Trikha and Aamir Shaikh, Many of his music videos have become popular after being released. She has breathed life into this romantic album with her melodious voice.

Film actress Sneha Ullal made her Bollywood debut with the film Lucky opposite Salman Khan. She has also been in news for sporting an Aishwarya Rai lookalike and now she is wooing everyone with her moves in this video with Aamir Shaikh.

Multi-talented Aamir Shaikh has performed for the first time on a song sung by another singer. Many of his songs as a singer and performer have become popular by being released by big music companies like T-Series, Zee Music, B4U, Venus Worldwide Records. This latest song is sung by Suresh Wadkar and performed by Aamir Shaikh along with Sneha Ullal.

Aamir Shaikh along with Sneha Ullal has given a great performance in this song. While Sneha is looking very soft and beautiful, Aamir Shaikh is also looking amazing in his different look. Aamir Shaikh's look is looking dashing in this video, although Aamir has performed in many videos, but he is seen performing in this video in the most different and amazing look ever.

Reena Mehta says that the lyrics of this song are very unique "Ui Mui Su" After watching this song you will know what is the meaning of Ui Mui Su.

Music composer of the song is Umesh Mishra and lyricist is Mukesh Sawan. This unique video has been directed by Azad Hussain.

The music video Ui Mui Su made under the banner of Ocean Music & Entertainment is being well received by the audience. Its catchy lines, rendition of the song makes it memorable.

It is worth mentioning that Aamir Shaikh is a well-known sound engineer of Bollywood who has done recording, mixing and mastering songs of hundreds of hit films. He has worked with many music directors, singers from the Hindi film industry. He has recorded songs for many big films including Salman Khan's Bodyguard, Namastey London. He is multi talented. He has also done a lot of work as a singer and actor.

Song Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArBaoqtyFKw

