Producer Chanda Patel Extends Support to Punjab Flood Victims, Announces Village Adoption in Gurdaspur

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: In the aftermath of the devastating floods that have ravaged Punjab, Surat-based film producer Chanda Patel has stepped forward with a humanitarian initiative to support the affected families in Gurdaspur district, one of the worst-hit regions.

Patel, through the local community and NGOs, has arranged immediate financial aid to strengthen ongoing relief efforts. Taking her commitment a step further, she has also announced plans to adopt villages in Gurdaspur district to ensure long-term rehabilitation and sustainable support for the people who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

As part of her initiative, Patel has pledged to set up community kitchens to provide daily meals to villagers, ensuring no family goes hungry during the critical recovery phase.

The recent floods have wreaked havoc across Punjab, affecting 1,998 villages across 23 districts, displacing thousands of families, and causing widespread damage to property, infrastructure, and agriculture. Gurdaspur remains among the hardest-hit areas.

Speaking about her efforts, Patel emphasized that while immediate relief is essential, rehabilitation must remain the focus. "Rebuilding lives will take time, and I want to stand with these families until they can regain stability," she said.

Her gesture has been widely appreciated by local communities and volunteers on the ground, who believe such sustained efforts will make a meaningful difference in the long road to recovery.

