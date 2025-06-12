Producer Director Ajay Ram’s OTT Platform ‘CRF Studios’ Launched

New Delhi [India], June 12: In the booming era of OTT platforms, acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Ajay Ram has officially launched his own streaming app — CRF Studios. The platform went live on June 11, 2025, and aims to deliver quality content, including films, web series, and web films that set it apart from other available OTT apps.

CRF Studios will feature a variety of films previously released under Ajay Ram's direction and production, such as Marriage. com, Sakshi, Suspense, Overtime, and Bhadaas. The streaming journey begins with Marriage. com, with more web series to follow.

Ajay Ram is also set to commence the muhurat of his upcoming film Hai Zindagi on June 15. Currently, he plans to create and direct his web series under his own production house. However, he is open to releasing compelling and meaningful content from other creators on his newly launched platform.

Ajay Ram shared his vision for the platform, emphasizing that CRF Studios will cater to both mass and class audiences while avoiding bold or explicit content. The app will offer a variety of entertainment formats, including web films, short films, and feature films. Music will also play a key role, with web series and films featuring quality songs.

CRF Studios will focus on genres like current affairs and horror, and Ajay Ram revealed that one of the upcoming series will address the rising incidents of rape in the country — a sensitive and socially relevant subject.

With CRF Studios, Ajay Ram aims to create a space where storytelling meets responsibility, offering viewers meaningful content with cinematic value.

