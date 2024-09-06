VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: The highly anticipated film Aho Vikramaarka was released in theatres across India on 30th August, in five languagesMarathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. Directed by Peta Trikoti and with music composed by Ravi Basrur, the film tells the gripping story of a courageous policeman. The stellar cast featured renowned actors Dev Gill, Tejaswini Pandit, Pravin Tarde, Sayaji Shinde, and Kalakeya-Prabhakar, among others.

The teaser, which had already created a buzz on social media prior to the release, showcased intense action sequences, high-stakes drama, and Dev Gill's captivating performance as the fearless cop. The gripping visuals, backed by an electrifying score from Ravi Basrur, had audiences eagerly awaiting the full cinematic experience. The film delivered a perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping stunts, emotional depth, and riveting confrontations, ensuring a treat for action lovers.

Dr. Meehir Kulkarni's journey as an entrepreneur began at a young age, where he quickly established himself as a visionary leader in the business world. His innovative approach and commitment to excellence led him to become the chairman of Gravity Group, a company known for its diverse ventures and community-focused initiatives. Transitioning into filmmaking, Kulkarni brought the same passion and determination to Aho Vikramaarka, showcasing his ability to blend creativity with entrepreneurship. His entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with his dedication to philanthropy, has positioned him as a significant figure in both the corporate and entertainment industries.

With the stellar direction of Peta Trikoti and a top-notch cast, Aho Vikramaarka was poised to be a pan-India sensation. Dev Gill, known for his impactful performances in South Indian cinema, made a grand entrance into the Marathi film industry, winning over the hearts of audiences in Maharashtra.

Watch Link: https://youtu.be/VYyPN_75bu0?si=fviG4INdNgBP47jh

