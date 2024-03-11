Producer Dr. Meehir Kulkarni’s film “Aho Vikramaarka” will be released in 7 languages, first look out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Producer Dr. Meehir Kulkarni’s film “Aho Vikramaarka”, Marathi cinema’s first blockbuster-Pan India film is all set to release soon in 7 languages. The first look and motion poster of this film has been launched on 8th March 2024 in front of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Dange Chowk Road, Pune With presence of Amitabh gupta additional Director General (Prisons Maharashtra – Law and order), Dr.Jalinder Supekar Additional CPs pune,

All of you get ready to watch the heroic story of a brave and determined policeman. The film will be released in theaters in Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

It is produced by Meehir kulkarni, Aarti Gill and Ashwini Kumar Mishra. Music composed by Ravi Basrur.

Popular veteran actor Dev Gill, son of Maharashtra and superstar of South Film Industry, is now coming to rule the hearts of Maharashtra. So, hold your breath and get ready to watch this action-packed movie.

The first look of this film, made by actor Dev Gill and Associate director of SS Rajamouli Films, Peta Trikoti, is going to be amazing.

Let us tell you that the producer of this film, Dr. Meehir Kulkarni is a famous social activist and philanthropist. He has adopted Balegaon in Maharashtra. In an unprecedented step towards philanthropy and community development, Dr. Meehir Kulkarni, visionary Chairman of Gravity Group, has officially adopted the drought-hit area of Balegaon in Vaijapur, Maharashtra. The grand inauguration of Mahadev Temple and Shankar Maharaj Temple proved to be a milestone in the transformation of the area.

This special event saw the presence of notable personalities including Kumbh Mela National President Swami Shivgiri Maharaj and senior commodity expert Pandit Shivkumar. And The ceremony was inaugurating by online presence Devendra Fadnavis and graced by the presence of Ujjwal Nikam, these are the prominent personalities from whom Dr. Kulkarni took inspiration to adopt the village (Balhegaon) in 2021.

Dr. Meehir Kulkarni, one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs, expressed his gratitude towards his mentors and highlighted the importance of community development in the region. Known for his versatile contributions, Dr. Kulkarni heads the Gravity Group, which spans fitness, financial, infrastructure, hospitality and entertainment industries.

Gravity Fitness Club, which was inaugurated in Pune and later expanded globally, has been a symbol of inclusivity, embracing bodybuilders and athletes with disabilities. The Gravity Mr. Universe competition, which featured guests such as the Great Khali, Ronnie Coleman and Flex Wheeler, has solidified Dr. Kulkarni’s footprint in the fitness and entertainment industry.

In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Dr. Kulkarni has also been recognized for his philanthropic efforts and has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Rajasthan. Awards like Pune Times Mirror Bharat Leadership Award in 2022, Udyog Bhushan Award and Pride of Maharashtra are testament to his impressive contribution.

The Gravity Foundation, the charitable arm of the Gravity Group, has consistently contributed to social improvement. His support to Sadhguru Shri Shankar Maharaj Math Pune includes donation of free ambulance services, redevelopment and upliftment of Balhegaon in Aurangabad and various other causes. Dr. Meehir Kulkarni has expanded Gravity Group into hospitality, medical, finance and lifestyle sectors. As the General Secretary of the National Anti-Corruption Committee and Chairman of the BVCI- Board of Veteran Cricket India, he conceives important plans for the development of the Board.

Under Dr. Kulkarni’s leadership, initiatives like the Safety Cup, a cricket league played for a cause between PMC and Pune Police officers, reflect his commitment towards social welfare. As Gravity Group spreads its wings, Dr. Meehir Kulkarni stands out as a key figure in the industrial sectors, driving positive change and community development. Now he is coming up with such a big project as a film producer, the first look of which everyone is waiting for.

