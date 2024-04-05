Producer Kamal Kishor Mishra and Director E Niwas Collaborate for Three Exciting Titles

ATK

New Delhi [India], April 5: Prominent Film Producer Kamal Kishor Mishra's production house, One Entertainment Films, has joined forces with the popular director E Niwas to embark on an exciting cinematic journey, unveiling plans for three upcoming films. The announcement came during a press conference led by producer Kamal Kishor Mishra, owner of One Entertainment Films. Their inaugural collaboration, titled Dharmasya is one of the most awaited movie. Chapter 2 is the other title of the collaboration. While the title of the third film remains undisclosed.

The partnership between Kamal and E Niwas aims to produce entertaining films catering not only to Hindi audience but also to viewers beyond Indian borders.

"I am really excited to work with director E Niwas. He is a very successful director and knows how to entertain, also understands the business of film making. We at One Entertainment Films are thrilled to commence our collaboration with E Niwas," said Kamal Kishor Mishra

Kamal added " I am really excited for Dharmasya and Chapter 2. We will soon release Info about our third tilted movie. I have been writing the script of Dharmasya myself and I am totally confident that people would love the movie. It's a fully action packed movie. "

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor