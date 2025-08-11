Producer Sanjay Gupta Launches Shri Radhe Krishna Entertainment Films roped Sajan Agrawal for Music Video "Neeli Neeli Aankhen"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 11: Marking a powerful and visionary entry into the entertainment industry, business tycoon-turned-producer Sanjay Gupta has launched his production banner, Shri Radhe Krishna Entertainment Films, with ambitious plans to back a series of high-quality music videos and feature films. Known for his sharp business acumen and deep-rooted passion for creative storytelling, Gupta's entry into the film and music space is already generating buzz across industry circles. Actor Zakir Hussain was seen as a guest at the event.

The banner's debut project is the romantic music video "Neeli Neeli Aankhen", directed by the critically acclaimed Sajan Agrawal. The music for the track was recorded today in Mumbai with celebrated playback singer Shahid Mallya, setting the stage for a heart-touching visual experience. The video shoot is scheduled to begin next week.

Sanjay Gupta, a highly respected figure in the corporate world, has led several successful ventures across industries. With Shri Radhe Krishna Entertainment Films, he now brings his entrepreneurial excellence and visionary leadership to cinema. Speaking about his new journey, Gupta said, "With this banner, I aim to support soulful content that blends aesthetics with emotion. I've always believed that storytelling has the power to inspire, and what better way to begin than with a beautiful song like 'Neeli Neeli Aankhen' under the direction of Sajan Agrawal."

Sajan Agrawal, a respected name in the creative worldknown for his work as a writer, lyricist, and director said, "This is a passion project," Agrawal shared. "Shahid Mallya's voice brought life to the lyrics, and we've crafted a story that will connect with every listener. It's an honor to collaborate with a visionary like Sanjay Gupta, whose support of creative expression is truly empowering."

The song has been composed by VirDurgesh, with lyrics by VirDurgesh and Afroz K. The track is expected to resonate with listeners for its haunting melody and emotional lyrics. Starring Rohit Varma and Shrishti Munka, the video captures the intensity of modern love through rich visuals and heartfelt performances.

With Neeli Neeli Aankhen, Shri Radhe Krishna Entertainment Films signals the arrival of a new powerhouse in the entertainment spacebacked by vision, integrity, and a deep commitment to quality content.

