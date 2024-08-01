Producer Shoaib Hussain Choudhary turns actor to play the protagonist in the Biopic of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: The world of cinema and television continuously evolves, reflecting our ever-deepening fascination with historical figures and pivotal moments. The resurgence of interest in historical biopics underscores the industry's commitment to storytelling that not only entertains but also educates. Such projects offer audiences a rich tapestry of past events, bringing to life the achievements and struggles of influential personalities who have shaped history. This genre, blending rigorous research with creative production, highlights the profound impact of historical narratives on contemporary society.

In a remarkable development, a new biopic series is poised to shed light on one of the most significant reformers of the 19th century. This series delves into the life of a transformative figure whose contributions have left an indelible mark on modern India. The production promises to be a compelling exploration of the figure's profound influence on education and societal reform during British rule in India.

The biopic is the brainchild of producer and actor Shoaib Hussain Choudhary, whose vision was sparked in 2013. During a conversation with Dr Masarrat Ali, a dedicated advocate for the historical figure's legacy, Choudhary was inspired to bring this monumental story to the screen. Dr Ali, based in the USA, was a prominent promoter of the figure's life and work. Tragically, Dr Ali passed away during the early stages of research, a loss that deeply affected Choudhary. Honoring his friend's commitment, Choudhary chose to continue with the project, supported by Dr Ali's family.

The biopic chronicles the life of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, an eminent 19th-century reformer and educator. Following the 1857 mutiny, Sir Syed emerged as a leading advocate for modern scientific education in India. His journey led him to the United Kingdom, where he studied the British education system with the intention of replicating it in his homeland. His pioneering efforts began with the establishment of small madrasas, where English and Urdu were the primary languages of instruction. In 1875, he founded the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental School, which later evolved into Aligarh Muslim Universitya testament to his vision.

The project, based on Hali's "Hayat E Javed," required an immense amount of research and effort. The production team faced numerous challenges, from meticulously recreating 19th-century settings to ensuring historical accuracy in every detail. The shooting faced delays, particularly with permissions to film on the Aligarh Muslim University campusan oversight Choudhary felt was a disservice to the legacy of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. Consequently, the production recreated historical settings in Mumbai and utilized old havelis in Meerut, spanning five cities over two years.

The series boasts a distinguished cast, including Arif Zakaria, Akshay Anand, Urdu poet Azhar Iqbal, Deepak Parashar, and NSD gold medalist Diksha Tiwari, among others. Over 250 actors contribute to bringing this historical narrative to life. Professor Shafey Kidwai, a Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, curated the screenplay, while dialogues were penned by MM Kamalee. The meticulous attention to detail in both script and production aims to capture the essence of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's life and his role in shaping modern India.

As post-production progresses, anticipation builds for a series that not only honors a national hero but also provides audiences with an immersive experience of a transformative era. This biopic stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of historical figures in contemporary storytelling, promising to illuminate the legacy of one of India's most influential reformers.

