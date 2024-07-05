Production Linked Incentive scheme for drones to kickstart industry, not permanent subsidy: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components is a kickstarter for the sector to progress and should not be considered as a permanent subsidy scheme by the government, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

"The PLI scheme is not an end to itself, infect the purpose of the PLI is to kickstart the industry. This is not a permanent subsidy. The aim is not to make the industry dependent on the subsidy of the government," Goyal said.

The Union Minister's remaks came during his address at the International Innovation Conclave organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Goyal noted that technological progress in the drone industry will help farmers in getting higher quality crops and will also help in increasing the yield of crops,

The minister pointed out that drones will help in combating erratic weather patterns. Praising the development of technology and growth in the drone industry on the strength of innovation, he asserted that the development of the drone ecosystem and deploying them in villages across the nation aligns with the PM's 'NAMO Drone Didi' initiative that will help empower the women in the agriculture sector.

"In the third term of the PM's administration we will work at triple the speed, ensure three times the result and hope to become the third largest economy in the world", said the Union Minister.

He further stated that drones have the ability to contribute to the cooperative sector, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and to Farmers Producer Organisation (FPOs) as a shared facility with the help of agri-infra funds in delivering fertilisers and reducing wastage and expenses of the farmers.

The Union Minister said that for financing and mentoring of the drone ecosystem, (Small Industries Development Bank of India) SIDBI can be roped in to promote the sector.

On the startup ecosystem, the Minister said that 18 Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have already been offered in the first half of 2024 and 17 IPOs were offered in 2023. Goyal added that under the guidance of PM Modi, the country has seen windfall investments from foreign investors and there has been a massive push for infrastructure. He further stated that easing of regulations and compliance burden on startups along with enabling Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) have been the primary focus of PM Modi's government.

The minister also added that infrastructure growth has a multiplier effect on the economy that leads to demand for goods and services and increases consumption in the country. He stated that PM's infra push has enabled growth of industry and generation of employment that has put the nation on a virtuous cycle of growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor