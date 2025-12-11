Productive exchanges during senior US official Rick Switzer's visit, positive engagements to continue on trade deal: Sources

New Delhi [India] December 11 : The visit of a delegation of US trade officials from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Rick Switzer served as an opportunity for both sides to have productive exchanges on a wide gamut of items, including the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, Commerce Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that both sides agreed to continue the current purposeful and positive engagements.

The delegation led by Rick Switzer visited India from December 9 to 11. This was Ambassador Switzer's first to India after assuming his current office.

During the visit, Switzer met with Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other senior Indian officials.

Rajesh Agrawal and Rick Switzer, during their meeting on Wednesday, discussed the trade and economic ties.

"Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. The two sides exchanged views on matters related to India-US trade and economic ties, including on the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement," Department of Commerce said in a post on X.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met Rick Switzer, with discussions covering the strong India-US economic and technology partnership, besides ongoing trade negotiations, and opportunities to boost two-way trade and resilient supply chains.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. Discussions covered the strong India-U.S. economic and technology partnership, ongoing trade negotiations, and opportunities to boost two-way trade and resilient supply chains," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that negotiations are progressing well for the trade deal between India and United States and substantial discussions have taken place.

Interacting with the media in Mumbai, Piyush Goyal noted that a deal is done when both sides stand to benefit and it should not be negotiated with deadlines because there can be mistakes.

"Negotiations are progressing well. We've had substantive discussions over several rounds of negotiations. In the past, I think five rounds have happened. The current visit is not a negotiating round. The current visit is a new deputy United States Trade Representative (USTR) who has joined about three months ago. It's his first visit to India. We're getting to know each other...We had very good substantive discussions," he said.

"But I have said on record that a deal is only done when both sides stand to benefit. We should never negotiate with deadlines because you tend to make mistakes then," he added.

Answering a query about reported remarks of United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that US has received best ever trade deal from India, Goyal said "the happiness of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is very much welcome."I do believe that if they are very happy, they should be signing on the dotted line," he said.

