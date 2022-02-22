Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni appointed as 'Professor of Eminence' by Guru Nanak Dev University

In a significant decision by the Guru Nanak Dev University syndicate, Professor (Dr) Sanjeev P Sahni, Principal Director, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), has been appointed as 'Professor of Eminence' for a period of five years.

Dr Sahni joins an elite list of scholars extraordinaire who have been awarded the position based on their outstanding contribution to the field of academia.

Expressing gratitude, Dr Sahni who is also a Member of the Governing Body and Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor at the Jindal Global University, said," It is always a moment of great satisfaction to be recognized for the work you have done over decades. I would continue to strive in a bid to create a fertile space in the field of psychology and behavioural sciences."

"Our vision has always been to encourage multidisciplinary research and training in behavioural sciences with an aim to improve individual and social welfare," Dr Sahni added while referring to the research work produced at JIBS.

Internationally recognized as a leader in the field of Behavioural Sciences, Dr Sahni currently also serves as Director at Centre for Innovative Leadership and Change, Centre for Victimology and Psychological studies, and Centre for Community Mental Health at Jindal Global University. He has earlier also served in the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in various capacities.

He has also been nominated as a Member of the Board of Directors of the International Society of Criminology and is a recipient of prestigious fellowships by the Indian Association of Sports Medicine, Sports Psychology Association of India, and Indian Council of Medical Research.

For his outstanding contribution in the critical areas related to cognitive studies, Dr Sahni has also been conferred the Medal of Honor by the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts- the most prominent academic institution in Serbia.

