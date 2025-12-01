Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Raj Babbar & Dignitaries Grace NAVRAS 2025 at Pt. Uma Dutt Public School EuroKids International Dholpur Centre

PNN

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 1: Dholpur came alive as Pt. Uma Dutt Public School and EuroKids International, Dholpur Centre hosted NAVRAS: Chapter II A Bollywood Saga, its flagship cultural showcase celebrating creativity, heritage and student talent. The event drew an audience of more than 5,000, with major dignitaries including Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State, veteran actor Raj Babbar and leader Rajendra Singh Rathore, who added prestige to an evening filled with energy, artistry and community spirit.

The distinguished gathering also included Jaswant Singh, MLA of the Bari Constituency, Girraj Singh Malinga, Former MLA of Bari, Abdul Sagir, Former MLA of Dholpur, A. N. Somnath, IAS and CEO of Jila Parishad Dholpur, Vikas Sangwan, IPS and SP of Dholpur, actress and DJ Shilpi Sharma, Somendra Tiwari, Former Secretary of the RCA, and Lokendra Singh Chahar, cricket coach and mentor.

This year's theme, A Bollywood Saga, showcased the school's belief in all round development. Students delivered an impressive range of performances inspired by Bollywood, classical arts, fusion choreography and contemporary theatre. The evening highlighted not only exceptional talent but also the dedication, teamwork and discipline that define the institution.

Smt. Meenakshi ji, President Emeritus of Indira Gandhi Shikshan Sansthan, the governing body of the institution, and Former Pradhan of Dholpur District, on whose invitation the dignitaries attended, also expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming participation and enthusiasm of the students.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel shared, "I thank Smt. Meenakshi ji and Pt. Uma Dutt Public School and EuroKids International Dholpur Centre for inviting me to one of the most prestigious institutional events in Dholpur. What a pleasant coincidence that I became an MP 27 years ago, and this institution was also established 27 years ago."

School Captain Master Udayan Dutt Sharma added, "We wanted to present a show that represents not just Bollywood but the spirit of our school. A New Era in Versatility is our motto. Tonight, we proved once again that when we come together, we can create history." Principal Dr. Pankaj Vashishtha noted, "NAVRAS 2025 stands as proof of what can be achieved when vision meets teamwork. Our students have shown that excellence is not an individual act but a habit nurtured every single day."

Director Mr. Upendra Dutt Sharma remarked, "Like every year, this year too, every single student of the school performed or contributed in some capacity. That is the real victory of this event." Chairperson Mrs. Sonali Dutt Sharma added, "Every child who steps on stage discovers the best version of themselves. NAVRAS is not just a show. It is a saga."

Guests appreciated the institution's clear vision and commitment to holistic education, which has helped it carve a strong presence not only in Dholpur but also across nearby regions and throughout the district. NAVRAS 2025 celebrated an institution that continues to invest deeply in culture, creativity and student development, earning admiration from the community and leaders alike.

