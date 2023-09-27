Professor Dr. AK Dwivedi, nominated as Member of Executive Council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore By Honourable Governer of MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 27: Professor Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, professor & head of department of Physiology & Biochemistry of S.K.R.P. Gujarati Homeopathic Medical College Indore, has been nominated as member of executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, by the Honorable Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel.

Dr. Dwivedi, who has been contributing significantly to the field of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) and research in Indore for the past 25 years, brings immense expertise to his role as a member of the council . This appointment is expected to further enhance the prominence of the School of Ayush at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and expand its research capabilities, including the effective integration of Artificial Intelligence into the university’s curriculum.

Dr. Dwivedi has been a consistent member of the Central Council for research in homeopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, since 2015. His exceptional contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic have earned his widespread recognition for his dedication to public health and well-being.

Indore’s Member of Parliament, Shri Shankar Lalwani, and all office-bearers and members of the Homeopathic Medical Association have expressed their gratitude to the Honorable Governor for this prestigious appointment. Additionally, Vice-Chancellor Shrimati Renu Jain conveyed her congratulations to Dr. A.K. Dwivedi via phone call, and the Gujarati community’s leaders, including the Chairman, Principal, and entire staff of the S.K.R.P. Gujarati Homeopathic Medical College in Indore, have also extended their heartfelt congratulations.

