Progenesis, a Leading USA Based Genetic Testing Brand, Set for Mega Launch in India

New Delhi/Mumbai (India), December 5: Progenesis, a renowned USA based brand globally recognized for its pioneering genetic testing solutions in IVF treatment, is gearing up for a landmark launch in Gurgaon on 8th November. With a commitment to revolutionize the reproductive genetics landscape in India, Progenesis, brings cutting-edge technology, unmatched accuracy, and a commitment to customer-centric services.

The reproductive genetics market in India is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increased awareness about genetic diseases and disorders, coupled with technological advancements. Living up to it’s tagline – Democratizing Access to Patient Care,

Progenesis sees this as a strategic opportunity to establish its presence in the Indian market and simplify genetic testing, especially within the realm of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Nabil Arrach, Founder and CEO of Progenesis, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating, “The market has immense potential to simplify genetic testing. I am sure the breakthrough that Progenesis technology can offer is going to be a game-changer, especially in the IVF Treatment.”

Key Features of Progenesis:

1. NGS for PGT-A: Progenesis takes pride in being the first to launch Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) for Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), providing unparalleled precision in genetic screening during IVF treatment.

2. Lowest Mosaicism Rate: Progenesis sets a new standard by offering the lowest mosaicism rate, ensuring high-quality and reliable results for individuals and couples seeking reproductive genetic insights.

3. First Online Medical PGT Portal: Embracing digital innovation, Progenesis introduces the first online medical portal for Preimplantation Genetic Testing, streamlining the testing process for convenience and accessibility.

4. Top-Rated Customer Support: Committed to providing exceptional service, Progenesis ensures top-rated customer support, offering guidance and assistance throughout the genetic testing journey.

5. Fastest Turnaround Time: Progenesis stands out with the fastest turnaround time for results, allowing timely decision-making for individuals and couples navigating reproductive choices.

Progenesis simplifies the genetic testing process through a streamlined approach, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and seamless communication with clients from sample collection to result delivery.

Addressing Challenges in the Indian Market: While the Indian reproductive genetics market shows promising growth, challenges persist. Limited awareness and understanding of genetic testing among the general population, along with concerns about affordability and access, especially in rural areas, remain significant hurdles.

Nabil Arrach stated, “Our mission is not only to deliver cutting-edge genetic testing but also to address these challenges. We believe in the power of education and accessibility, and Progenesis is committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of reproductive genetics in India.”

About Progenesis:

Progenesis is a leading genetic testing brand headquartered in the USA, specializing in reproductive genetics. With a focus on IVF treatment, Progenesis combines innovative technology with top-notch customer support to simplify and enhance the genetic testing experience.

