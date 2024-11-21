Progility Technologies Secures Contract to Enhance Cochin International Airport's Digital Infrastructure

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Progility Technologies, a leading provider of Unified Communications, Collaborations, Data and Cyber security solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) to supply and install state-of-the-art communications and audio-visual equipment. This strategic project will position CIAL as one of India's most technologically advanced airports, providing passengers with an elevated travel experience while streamlining airport operations.

Key Features of the Project

* Flight Information Display System (FIDS)

The state-of-the-art displays will provide real-time flight status updates, including arrivals, departures, gate changes, delays, and baggage claim information. This system is designed to improve passenger experience by ensuring timely, accurate, and easily accessible flight information throughout the airport.

* Centralized Content Management System (CMS)

The CMS will manage and distribute real-time content (about flight schedules, security waiting times, local amenities, and any emergency alerts) across all digital displays, ensuring passengers are kept informed all the details UpToDate. The system will enable CIAL to update all screens from a single platform in real-time, facilitating smooth communication and improved operational efficiency.

Julian Wheatland, CEO of Progility Technologies said, "Cochin International Airport is a valued and important customer who we have been working with over the last 8 years on various projects. This was a very competitive tender, and we are delighted to have won the contract. It is testament, not only to Progility's commitment to deliver value to our customers, but also to our determination to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction and success. We are proud to be part of the next phase of CIAL's digital transformation and of the trust that has once again been placed in us. This technology represents the future of air travel, by seamlessly delivering an enhanced passenger experience, stronger operational efficiency and new revenue opportunities."

Santhosh S, GM and Head of IT & Communication at CIAL, shared, "Building on the success of our previous collaboration with Progility Technologies in Unified Communication, we are upgrading Terminal 3 with state-of-the-art flight information displays and a robust content management system for commercial displays. This initiative will not only boost operational efficiency and elevate the passenger experience but also reflects our team's commitment to delivering the highest technology standards for our passengers."

Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an established multi-domain solution provider and IT & digital systems integrator in India. Progility Technologies focuses on customised solutions to improve business and productivity across a wide variety of organisations.

Progility Technologies has a robust portfolio of solutions that excels in the development, implementation, and management of unified communications solutions, data network infrastructure, and video conferencing and security solutions.

Progility serves clientele across industries spanning banking, financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, IT/ITES, manufacturing and automotive. With a national footprint in markets throughout India, Progility offers a diverse array of services and advanced solutions to cater to the ever-changing technology needs of modern businesses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor