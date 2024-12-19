Progress of five infra projects reviewed by Network Planning Group under PM Gatishakti scheme

New Delhi [India], December 19 : The Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM Gati Shakti in its 85th meeting assessed five projects (2 railways and 3 projects of highway development) from and Ministry of Railways (MR) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday stated in a release that projects are expected to significantly contribute to India's infrastructure landscape upon completion.

The meeting, chaired by Joint Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Dr Surendra Ahirwar evaluated Dangoaposi - Jaroli 3rd & 4th Line.

The Dangoaposi-Jaroli project for constructing 85.88 km of 3rd and 4th Lines parallel to the existing corridor, spanning Jharkhand and Odisha.

These lines will play a critical role in transporting iron ore from the mineral-rich Keonjhar region to industrial hubs and Paradip Port, ensuring seamless and efficient movement of bulk commodities like coal, gypsum, and fertilizers, the ministry added.

During the meeting, Burhwal - Gonda Kacheri 4th Line, a project of Ministry of Railways was also evaluated.

The Burhwal-Gonda Kacheri project involves a 55.75 km fourth rail line, complementing the existing double lines and ongoing third-line work. Located in Uttar Pradesh, the project enhances connectivity across Barabanki, Bahraich, and Gonda districts, improving both passenger and freight traffic.

With increased capacity, the line will streamline the movement of goods, including coal, cement, fertilizers, and steel, from key regions to the Northeast, boosting logistics efficiency and regional connectivity.

Three projects of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was also evaluated.

The Barabanki-Bahraich project of MoRTH focuses on upgrading 101.54 Km of NH-927 corridor to a 4-lane configuration with six-lane structures. This improved connectivity will link Lucknow, Shrawasti Airport, NH-27, and the India-Nepal border, facilitating trade and reducing travel times across Uttar Pradesh and Northern India.

The project will unlock economic opportunities by supporting industries, tourism, and trade activities.

The Kanpur-Kabrai Highway project will develop a 118.8 km 4-lane Greenfield highway with six-lane structures, connecting Kanpur Ring Road to Kabrai on NH-35.

It integrates multimodal connectivity to seven railway stations and three airports, enhancing accessibility across Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba districts.

The project will boost industrial development, tourism, and regional integration, significantly contributing to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

The Singhana-Titanwar project, the third project of MoRTH, proposes a 40.725 km 4-lane access-controlled Greenfield Highway along NH-311 in Rajasthan.

By addressing the challenges of the existing single-to-intermediate lane road, the project will improve freight and passenger movement across Sikar, Nagaur, Jodhpur, and Delhi.

The project will facilitate smoother logistics, strengthen regional trade, and support economic development in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi region.

