Project Roshni Illuminates 8,000 Eyes -- IGI & MTD Empower Diamond Workforce with Clearer Vision

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: A life-changing eye care initiative, Project Roshni - Vision for All, implemented by Making The Difference Charitable Trust (MTD) in collaboration with the International Gemological Institute (IGI), has successfully screened 7,999 diamond workers at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

This large-scale CSR healthcare campaign has not only addressed vision-related problems but also spread awareness about preventive eye care among India's gem and jewellery workforce a community whose livelihood depends on visual precision.

According to the IGI project summary report, the initiative screened 7,999 individuals, distributed 6,207 corrective spectacles, and provided nutrition kits and certificates of appreciation to all participants.

Clinical findings revealed that 86% of the beneficiaries were found with some form of vision error, while 54% reported dry eye conditions, largely due to prolonged working hours and precision-based visual strain. Another 24% were diagnosed with age-related vision challenges, underscoring the urgent need for regular vision monitoring in this sector.

The project's impact was multi-dimensional. More than 4,000 individuals received personalized counselling on eye health and dry-eye management, while 8,500+ people were made aware of the importance of routine eye checkups every six months.

A key finding from the clinical data showed that 75% of participants required corrective spectacles, highlighting the widespread prevalence of uncorrected refractive errors. Additionally, 1,922 participants were diagnosed with presbyopia, an age-related vision condition, and were guided on proper corrective care and follow-up support.

Project Roshni - Vision for All stands as a shining example of how collaborative CSR initiatives can deliver measurable social impact.

By combining IGI's commitment to community welfare with MTD's grassroots implementation expertise, the project has successfully established a model of preventive healthcare for occupationally vulnerable communities.

Future plans include counselling for 4,346 individuals diagnosed with dry eye, further medical referrals for 46 glaucoma-suspect cases, and sustained awareness campaigns through 2026.

Through Project Roshni, IGI and MTD have not only restored sight but also renewed hope for thousands of skilled diamond artisans whose sharp vision defines the brilliance of India's gem industry.

As the name suggests "Roshni" this project truly brings light where it matters most: the eyes of those who illuminate the world with their craft.

At the heart of this initiative stands Ms. Sindhu Loyal, whose vision, faith, and relentless encouragement gave Project Roshni its strength.

It was Ms. Loyal's conviction in the project's potential that ensured its approval and execution within IGI's CSR portfolio. From the very beginning, she showed exceptional enthusiasm while finalising the initiative and has been personally delighted to witness the overwhelming and heart-warming response from the diamond community.

Her proactive guidance, trust in the implementation team, and dedication to social responsibility have been the true backbone of this program, inspiring everyone involved to deliver excellence on the ground.

Testimonials shared from the event:

Ms. Lata Manghnani, Director - Business Development, IGI, shared:

"It is a truly wonderful initiative. Thanks to Project Roshni - Vision for All, we have successfully reached and served more than 8,000 individuals. The entire process, from screening to the distribution of spectacles, has been managed exceptionally well. This project has brought real impact to the lives of people who depend on their vision for their livelihood."

Mr. Siddharth Sule, Head - Marketing, IGI, said:

"I have recently joined IGI, and I am truly happy to be associated with an organisation that is doing such meaningful work for the betterment of society. Project Roshni - Vision for All reflects IGI's commitment to creating real, positive change beyond the diamond industry."

Shri Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, remarked:

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to NGO MTD for their commendable work, and to IGI for their valuable support. In a time when numerous organisations are engaged in CSR activities, this initiative stands apart bringing vision to 7,999 individuals is truly exceptional.

Giving back to society has always been our foremost priority. With increasing screen exposure, vision issues among the younger generation are rising rapidly; even my 11-year-old grandson now requires spectacles. In light of this reality, this initiative becomes even more meaningful. We express our sincere gratitude to MTD NGO, Project Roshni, IGI, and all our partners for their dedication and contribution."

Shri Mehul Shah, Vice President, Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), added:

"The most significant outcome we observed this time was awareness. Earlier, many people were unaware that simply viewing diamonds doesn't damage the eyes the real strain occurs when one keeps focusing continuously without blinking. Out of all the participants screened, nearly 86% were found to have vision issues.

This awareness about what to do, what to avoid, and how to care for one's eyes has been a major takeaway. These 86% individuals identified as at-risk will now be closely monitored by BDB.

The idea behind this initiative came from our concern for the well-being of our workers. The concept originated from the Making The Difference NGO's Project Roshni, which has done remarkable work in this field. The platform and support come from BDB and as we have said before, this is just the beginning. We aim to expand this project further in the future."

With its far-reaching results, Project Roshni - Vision for All stands as a shining example of how focused CSR initiatives can drive measurable change.

By restoring vision, spreading awareness, and empowering livelihoods, IGI and MTD have turned compassion into clarity one eye at a time.

About the Partners

International Gemological Institute (IGI) is a global authority in diamond and gemstone certification, also known for its commitment to social responsibility through impactful CSR programs.

Making The Difference Charitable Trust (MTD) is a registered NGO working in healthcare, education, environment, women empowerment, and livelihood. MTD operates across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Kanpur, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, impacting thousands of lives each year through sustainable initiatives.

