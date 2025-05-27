PromptTech Global Launches SME Startup 360 Packages to Power Digital Transformation for Small Businesses Worldwide

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: PromptTech Global, a leading enterprise technology provider, has unveiled its latest initiative SME Startup 360 Packagesaimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world to digitize their operations with confidence and ease. With this launch, PromptTech Global sets out to solve a growing problem in the SME sector: the struggle to build reliable, affordable digital infrastructure without having to rely on fragmented tools or inconsistent freelance support. Startup 360 provides small businesses with a unified digital ecosystem through the award-winning PromptTech Connect App, offering essential operational tools in one intuitive platform.

"Our goal with Startup 360 is simple: to give small businesses a smart and sustainable head start in their digitilisation journey," said Shamnad, Delivery Head at PromptTech Global. "We understand that most SMEs are operating with tight budgets and limited resources. This package is designed to remove those blocks and make digitalisation not just possible, but practical."

At the heart of the initiative is the PromptTech Connect App, a super app designed to centralize essential business functionsIT management, financial tools, risk protection, support services, and moreinto a single, easy-to-navigate dashboard. This eliminates the need to purchase and integrate multiple tools or depend on short-term freelancers, both of which often lead to confusion, inefficiencies, and data loss.

PromptTech Connect is tailored specifically for SMEs that have been underserved by mainstream solutions. These businesses often juggle multiple disconnected systems, rely on freelance support and operate without the efficiency or control larger companies enjoy. Startup 360 changes that by offering a structured, cost-effective solution that can grow alongside the business.

Recent global studies show that nearly 50% of SMEs fail within their first five years, with operational inefficiencies cited as a leading contributor. While market shifts and competition play a role, many failures can be traced to fragmented systems, manual processes, and lack of real-time insight into operations.

"Technology should not be a privilege reserved for tech-first businesses," said Mr. Reynosh Sunny, R&D Lead of the PromptTech Connect initiative. "Our mission is to bridge that gap for traditional SMEs. With the PromptTech Connect App, we offer more than just a platformwe provide structure, support, and a simplified way to run a business."

Startup 360 is a support system. Unlike many tech platforms that leave users to figure things out alone, PromptTech offers dedicated guidance and ongoing assistance, ensuring that small business ownersmany of whom may not have prior digital experiencecan confidently manage and scale their operations.

More Than a LaunchA Long-Term Partnership

While Startup 360 provides immediate solutions, the bigger goal is long-term impact. PromptTech is positioning itself not just as a tech provider, but as a growth partner for SMEs navigating the complexities of digital change. From personalized onboarding to post-launch support, the company offers an experience built on consistency and trust. Each SME that signs up for Startup 360 joins an ecosystem designed to evolveadapting to new technologies, market conditions, and business goals over time.

Bridging the Global Digital Divide

PromptTech Global's vision for Startup 360 is ambitious. The company aims to onboard thousands of SMEs from emerging and underserved marketsregions where traditional businesses are growing fast but lack access to structured digital infrastructure. By removing the barriers of cost, complexity, and technical intimidation, PromptTech hopes to democratize access to smart, scalable business systems.

"Startup 360 is designed to give every SME a foundation they can build onwithout needing a dedicated tech team or a massive budget.", said Aby Abraham, Founder and Executive Director at PromptTech Global.

About PromptTech Global

PromptTech Global is an enterprise technology provider dedicated to helping businesses digitize, optimize, and scale with intelligent, accessible platforms. Its flagship solution, PromptTech Connect, is a unified digital ecosystem that enables SMEs to manage operations, IT, finance, and riskseamlessly. With the launch of

Startup 360, PromptTech expands its mission to support traditional small businesses with affordable, future-ready technology.

Learn more at www.prompttechsolutions.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor