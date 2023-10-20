PromptTech Global Unveils Groundbreaking Gen AI-Enabled Retail Chatbot at GITEX Global 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Dubai [UAE], October 20: In a significant leap forward for the retail industry, PromptTech Global has unveiled its cutting-edge Gen AI-enabled retail chatbot at GITEX 2023 in the Dubai World Trade Center. The CEOs of Kerala IT Parks, Col. Sanjeev Nair from Trivandrum Technopark and Susanth Kurunthil from Infopark Cochin visited the PromptTech team. During their visit, they expressed deep appreciation for the cutting-edge technology and shared their valuable thoughts on the potential benefits of this revolutionary technology, finding it to be highly advantageous for the retail industry in simplified, data-driven decision-making. GTech's CEO, Vishnu V. Nair, also expressed his enthusiasm for the disruptive technology initiatives emerging from the IT industries in Kerala and their impact on the global technology landscape.

Commenting on this revolutionary development, Biju Augustine, the Director and CTO of PromptTech Global, stated, "Our Gen AI-enabled chatbot is poised to revolutionize the way retailers operate. Instead of being confined to the limited reports generated by traditional ERP systems, businesses can now tap into the power of limitless data-driven insights through our chatbot. Moreover, it can seamlessly integrate with their existing ERP systems or can be accessed through PromptTech's retail ERP. This game-changing chatbot simplifies processes for retailers by allowing them to converse in natural language to access any report or data they need."

"It's all about empowering retailers with the right information at the right time," Augustine emphasized.

"Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, it ensures that complex reports become a thing of the past. You can swiftly make well-informed decisions with all the data you require right at your fingertips, leveraging our innovative chatbot.

