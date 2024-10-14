Propel Industries' 470 HEV- Heavy Duty Electric Tipper 8X4 Receives Homologation Certification

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: Propel Industries, India's fastest growing crushing equipment manufacturer, has reached a key milestone. The electric heavy-duty Tipper, the 470 HEV, from the house of Propel has received Homologation certification which is a document which certifies that a vehicle is roadworthy and complies with the government's safety standards.

Commenting on the significant landmark, V. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, Propel Industries Private Limited said, "The electric heavy-duty Tipper, the 470 HEV was initially manufactured for off-road applications. Receiving the Homologation certification is a ground breaking achievement as it reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. Propel continues to lead the way in eco-friendly transport, offering a sustainable solution for both off-road and on-road applications. This certification comes as a significant milestone in Electric Mobility for India's Mining and Construction sector."

The 470 HEV Tipper, India's first smart electric heavy-duty Tipper, is available in two battery variants-385 kWh and 256 kWh. Equipped with advanced battery options, it delivers fast charging, regenerating braking and optimises energy efficiency for demanding tasks. The truck's compact turning radius and wheelbase allow for superior manoeuvrability, making it ideal for both on-road and off-road conditions. This high-performance truck has been engineered to handle even the toughest mining and construction challenges while reducing environmental impact. Designed with a liquid-cooled motor, clutch-less AMT transmission, ABS, and a noise-free cabin, it ensures enhanced operator comfort and durability. The 470 HEV embodies environmental responsibility with zero emissions, reduced noise levels, and asbestos-free brake liners.

This latest milestone highlights Propel Industries' dedication to revolutionizing electric mobility, providing sustainable, high-performance equipment for mining and construction sectors.

Propel Industries, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coimbatore, India, part of 60-year-old AV Group with a revenue of around 3000 Crore is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of crushing, screening, and washing equipment for the mining, quarrying, and recycling industries. Their extensive product range includes jaw crushers, cone crushers, horizontal and vertical shaft impactors, vibrating screens, washing equipment, and mobile crushers and screens. Propel has also recently launched 60 tons EV Dump Trucks for the Indian markets. Propel emphasizes advanced manufacturing techniques, robust research and development, and sustainability in their operations and has a manufacturing footprint of 750,000+ Sq. Ft.

They have a strong market presence both domestically in India and in 26+ countries internationally across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America with 3000+ plant installations. The company provides comprehensive after-sales support, training, and consultancy services to ensure optimal equipment performance. Propel's commitment to quality and innovation has earned them several certifications and awards.

