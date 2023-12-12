Propel Industries Launch Indigenous EV Dump Trucks at EXCON 2023

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12: Propel Industries Private Limited, a leader in the Crushing and Screening Equipment sector, unveiled two variations of EV Dump Trucks at EXCON 2023, today in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India. The Electric Vehicle Dump Trucks - 470 MEV and 470 HEV come with gross vehicle weights of 45 and 60 respectively and have been designed and manufactured in India.

Sharing more details about the venture, V. Senthilkumar, Managing Director, Propel Industries Private Limited, said, "We are elated at having launched our EV Dump Trucks at South Asia's largest construction equipment exhibition, EXCON. This is a significant milestone not just for us but for the Indian mining sector as well. Propel Industries is the first indigenous EV Dump Truck manufacturer in India, and it is a proud moment for us. We have channelised our experience and knowledge in designing EV Dump Trucks to maximise efficiency and give highest returns in the mining operations. Propel guarantees top-notch performance, unparalleled reliability and durability even in the most challenging mining environments."

Product Highlights

* Battery packs from 171 to 450 kWh can be chosen. This makes it flexible, affordable and application specific. Batteries are custom configured according to the distance and gradient of mines to ensure driving time of 6 to 12 hours on a single charge; combined with 0-100% SOC charging in 1 hour.

* Propel EV trucks offer significant savings in fuel costs - the running cost are 1/3rd to 1/5th less when compared to fossil fuel trucks. For top-down mines with enough gradient the EV truck may not require charging due to re-generative braking/charging.

* Propel EV Trucks use Lithium batteries with chilled cooling system ensuring optimal temperature for the battery even in harsh environments. The state-of-the-art Automatic fire extinguisher and Leakage Current detection (For both AC & DC) ensures safety of the driver and the vehicle in challenging conditions.

* The battery is warranted for 5 years or 4000 cycles. While industry leading features such as Payload detection, Driver fatigue warning , Automatic headlamp dipper and crash detection ensures safety, features like HVAC cool cabin, air suspended cabin, Automatic transmission and onboard diagnosis promises comfort.

* The Chassis frame with deeper section is fully reinforced for extreme road and payload conditions. ABS with Hill start assist feature ensures comfortable and safe up-hill driving. Heavy duty hub reduction axles specially designed for EV applications ensures high torque and payload.

Propel Industries aims to expand its range of electric trucks to on-road applications by the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The trucks are currently undergoing homologation to prove their roadworthiness.

The launch event was graced by Chief Guest Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, a visionary with an innovative approach who ensures that India stays ahead in infrastructure development with equal emphasis on the environment and sustainability.

This introduction of state-of-the-art EV Dump Trucks reinforces Propel's position as market leaders in the mining sector.

Founded in 2009, Propel has rapidly emerged as India's fastest-growing Crushing and Screening equipment manufacturer. With decades of experience in engineering design and innovation, coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Propel has solidified its position as an Industry leader.

Boasting a global customer base of over 2900 and a diverse product portfolio with 85+ equipment models, Propel offers stationary, semi-mobile, and mobile crushing and screening equipment, along with a comprehensive range of washing systems catering to the complete needs of the mining industry. We are proud to announce the addition of Road Pavers and concrete batching plants to Propel's portfolio, further enhancing our offerings to cater the construction sector.

Propel's state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing units underscore their dedication to impeccable process and quality control. Propel today has a presence in 21+ countries worldwide. The company's commitment to cost-effectiveness is evident in its indigenously produced spare parts, contributing to enhanced performance and versatile applications at optimal costs.

Website: www.propelind.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/propelindiacrusher

Instagram: instagram.com/propel_industries

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCmg6S9YN_1poMZAGbpc8Idg

Twitter: x.com/propelind

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/propelind.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor