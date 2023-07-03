PROR IN Pvt Ltd Sets Record for Fastest Equity-Based Funding, Assisting NICIA Food and Drinks Pvt Ltd in Securing INR 10 Crore within 3 Months

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: PROR IN Pvt Ltd, India's leading success-based startup funding intermediary, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the funding space. The company, founded by Neeraj Kumar Pawar and Ayu Sharma, has facilitated the fastest equity-based funding in recent memory, surpassing the pace set by the renowned Indian television show "Shark Tank." Through their unwavering dedication and extensive network of investors, PROR IN Pvt Ltd successfully assisted NICIA Food and Drinks Pvt Ltd in securing an impressive INR 10 crore within an astonishing three-month timeframe. This achievement solidifies PROR.IN's position as India's top funding intermediary, revolutionizing the startup funding landscape.

PROR.IN has garnered accolades and recognition for its exceptional performance and commitment to supporting startup growth. With a portfolio of ongoing fundings worth INR 72 crore, the company's success-based model ensures that startups are not burdened with upfront charges until they secure funding. PROR IN Pvt Ltd's unique approach demonstrates its dedication to fostering the growth and success of startups across India, making it a trustworthy and reliable partner for startups seeking financial support.

The expertise and dedication of the PROR.in team, led by its founders, Neeraj Kumar Pawar and Ayu Sharma, played a crucial role in NICIA Food and Drinks Pvt Ltd's remarkable funding achievement. Through their relentless efforts and deep connections with numerous debt-based funding institutions, banks, angel investors, and high-net-worth individuals, PROR IN Pvt Ltd has emerged as a driving force in India's thriving startup ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to have shattered industry records by facilitating NICIA Food and Drinks Pvt Ltd's funding round at an unprecedented speed," said the founders of PROR IN Pvt Ltd. "Our success-based model aligns our interests with those of the startups we support, maximizing their chances of securing funding. This achievement highlights the immense potential and growth of India's startup landscape."

In addition to their success in equity-based funding, PROR.in has successfully closed numerous debt-based funding deals for companies across India. The company's comprehensive approach to financing and dedication to their clients' success have attracted a significant number of investors, further solidifying their reputation as the premier funding intermediary.

PROR IN Pvt Ltd has been honored as one of the top five funding intermediaries in India, recognizing their exceptional performance and commitment to providing unparalleled support and opportunities to startups and investors. As PROR IN Pvt Ltd continues to expand its network and collaborate with key industry players, it is poised to revolutionize the funding landscape in India.

About the Directors:

Ayu Sharma is a top entrepreneur in strategic finance, known for his personal connections with debt-based funding institutions and banks. Starting from humble beginnings, Ayu's unwavering determination propelled him to success, earning him recognition as a trusted expert. His deep understanding of funding processes and ability to navigate multiple channels make him a sought-after advisor for startups seeking capital.

Neeraj Kumar Pawar is a finance professional who transitioned to become an acclaimed funding expert. With a strong network of angel investors and high-net-worth individuals, Neeraj's journey began as an intermediary, closing funding deals on an individual level. This experience led to the establishment of PROR, where he passionately supports startups in their early stages. Neeraj's connections, industry expertise, and dedication to empowering entrepreneurs have earned him the title of "The Ace of Investments."

For more information about PROR IN Pvt Ltd and its groundbreaking achievements in the funding space, please visit Pror.in or contact 8800724244.

