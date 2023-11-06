Prosperiti Homes: Hyderabad's 1st Sustainable Homes, EKAM

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6: Welcome to the EKAM Project presentation by Prosperiti Homes Pvt. Ltd., where sustainability meets urban living. Our commitment to provide eco-conscious design and community wellbeing is exemplified through the innovative features integrated within our community.

At Prosperiti Homes, we are committed to building sustainable habitats that provide a high quality of life for our customers. We believe that our commitment to sustainability can help us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace and appeal to consumers who are increasingly interested in environmentally conscious practices.

Sustainability is not just a buzzword, but a crucial way of thinking and acting that can help us creating a better future for ourselves, our future generations as well. We are striving to create homes and communities that are environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and promote healthier and more sustainable way of living.

Our strategy to communicate this commitment includes the following key elements:

With 468 units spread in 5 towers across 5 acres, EKAM offers a truly exclusive and low-dense living experience. Built just 900 meters from India's longest cycling track and surrounded by 5 international schools, EKAM's residents can enjoy the serenity of nature and the convenience of 60 plus modern amenities, all within the confines of their own community.

1. Highlighting our sustainable practices: We prioritize sustainability in all aspects of our business, from design and construction to operations and maintenance. We strive to minimize our environmental impact and maximize our positive contributions to society. This includes renewable energy, promoting water conservation, reducing waste & carbon footprint, and using eco-friendly materials.

2. Our commitment to sustainability: We want to make sure our customers understand that sustainability is at the core of everything we do. This means highlighting our use of green building materials, our energy-efficient designs, and our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint. We use our website, social media channels, and other communication channels to educate our customers on the benefits of sustainable living.

3. Building a community of like-minded individuals: We are creating a community of customers, partners, and stakeholders who share our commitment to sustainability. We organize recycling events in and around EKAM by collaborating with other sustainability partners, and be a part of other activities like creating Zero Waste to Landfill events by bringing people together and promoting sustainable living. This helps us to build a strong brand identity as a responsible corporate citizen.

4. Collaborating with government and non-government organizations: We work with government and non-government organizations like IGBC and CII to promote sustainable practices.

5. Community: We believe that our responsibility as a developer extends beyond our buildings. We strive to create communities that are inclusive, diverse, and connected, where residents can thrive and build meaningful relationships with each other.

In addition to above mentioned measures, we take great pride in reiterating that we have taken immense efforts to design our EKAM to cater to natural light/daylight, good air quality, and ventilation, for several reasons related to health and wellbeing:

1. Air quality: Poor indoor air quality can have significant negative impacts on human health, including respiratory problems, allergies, and even more serious conditions like asthma and cancer. By focusing on air quality in our construction, we go an extra mile in using paints and chemicals that do not let out any hazardous fumes and can help ensure that our residents are breathing clean, healthy air.

2. Ventilation: We have incorporated bigger windows for all the units as proper ventilation is critical for maintaining good indoor air quality and preventing the buildup of harmful pollutants like carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It can also help regulate temperature and humidity, creating a more comfortable and healthy living environment.

3. Daylight: Our buildings have been designed in such a way that all the flats can be exposed to natural light at some part of the day. Exposure to natural light has been shown to have numerous benefits for human health and wellbeing, including improved mood, better sleep, and increased productivity.

4. Focusing on air quality, ventilation, and daylight in our development is a must, as we create healthier and more comfortable living environments for our residents. This, in turn, can lead to improved overall wellbeing, reduced healthcare costs, and increased resident satisfaction.

Apart from the design of the buildings, we also prioritize measures to save natural resources like water by incorporating rainwater harvesting; creating recharge bore wells, and sewage treatment plants.

1. Water reduction: In many parts of India, water scarcity is a major problem. By incorporating rainwater harvesting systems and recharge wells into our project, we plan to reduce our reliance on municipal water supplies, helping to reduce the strain on local water resources.

2. Water reuse: By treating sewage and gray water onsite, we create a reliable source of non-potable water for uses like landscaping and flushing toilets. This reduces the amount of freshwater needed for these purposes and helps conserve this valuable resource.

3. Water recycling: In addition to reusing water onsite, we are planning to implement systems to recycle water. For example, treated wastewater can be let out into the local streams or water bodies which might be used for industrial processes or irrigation, reducing the demand for freshwater and conserving this resource.

4. Water metering is another important feature that we as developers consider is very essential in our projects. By installing individual water meters for each unit, we can help encourage residents to be more mindful of their water consumption and reduce waste. It also helps in identifying leaks and other inefficiencies in our buildings.

By prioritizing rainwater harvesting, bore charging, and sewage treatment plants in our project, we, developers can take a proactive approach to water conservation and ensure that the future generations have access to this valuable resource. Additionally, these features can help reduce the environmental impact of our developments, and potentially even lead to cost savings over time.

Additionally, Energy efficiency and conservation are also critical considerations for us as we want to build sustainable, environmentally-friendly property. Here are some of the key benefits of incorporating energy efficiency measures and renewable solar power into real estate developments:

1. Cost savings: Energy-efficient buildings can significantly reduce energy costs for residents and building owners, leading to lower utility bills and potentially even increasing property values. In addition, renewable solar power can help reduce dependence on expensive grid electricity and provide a more stable source of energy.

2. Reduced carbon footprint: By reducing energy consumption and increasing the use of renewable solar power, we can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of our properties. This is an important step in combatting climate change and creating a more sustainable future.

3. Smart metering: Installing smart meters can help building owners and residents monitor their energy usage in real-time and identify areas where energy can be saved. This can help reduce energy waste and increase the efficiency of the building.

4. Solar panels on open roof structures help in generating enough power which covers the expenses of energy consumption of all the common areas and maintenance of the property.

5. Incorporating evaporative cooling into the club house and common areas of EKAM is particularly an effective way to reduce energy consumption and costs. Focusing on green cooling options is one of the core principles behind homes that are more sustainable, cost-effective, and attractive to potential buyers or tenants.

6. EKAM will have a considerable green cover to mitigate the effects of heat radiated from open spaces.

7. Waste generated in the property is being segregated. Recyclable waste is sent to recycling centers and decomposable waste is collected and composted to create organic compost for the greenery on the property.

Prosperiti Homes is striving to create EKAM as a Zero Waste to Landfill community. Thus we would go the extra mile in making our dream project EKAM an epitome of Sustainable and Eco-Conscious Living spaces.

Prosperiti Homes is a recipient of the following awards for its commitment to sustainable development:

* Certificate of Appreciation at India's First Green Property Show, Hyderabad.

* Winner of 'Building Sustainable Home' at India's 2nd Sustainability Conclave and Awards 2023, Mumbai.

