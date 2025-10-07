Protectt.ai Launches AI Security Platform at GFF 2025 to Mitigate Enterprise Agentic AI Risks

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Protectt.ai, an established AI Native Mobile App Security & Fraud Control Platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Enterprise Agentic AI Security Platform. Designed to address the critical need for robust security in AI-driven environments, the platform protects enterprise AI systems from development through production, enabling organizations to innovate responsibly and at scale. The platform is now available to customers globally, with availability across key markets including India, North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

As enterprises increasingly integrate Artificial Intelligence into their core operations, they face a new frontier of complex security risks. From vulnerabilities in AI Agents to the potential misuse of Large Language Models (LLMs), these threats can compromise sensitive data, disrupt business operations, and erode customer trust. Protectt.ai's AI Security platform addresses these challenges head-on, providing a unified solution for Adversarial Stress Testing, Runtime Security, AI Governance, and Compliance.

The platform provides end-to-end protection for enterprise Agentic AI systems with a suite of powerful tools:

- AI Red Teaming: Proactively discovers and remediates vulnerabilities, biases, and potential misuse scenarios in AI Agents before they can be exploited.

- LLM Runtime Security: Delivers real-time protection for Enterprise-deployed Large Language Models against prompt injections, data leakage, and other emerging threats during operation.

- AI Management Systems: Offers a centralized dashboard for governing AI usage, managing security policies, and monitoring the entire AI ecosystem for threats.

Quote from Manish Mimani, CEO & Founder, Protectt.ai:

"By integrating critical security functions into a single, unified platform, Protectt.ai is empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of AI without compromising on security or compliance. This proactive, secure-by-design approach ensures that as AI technology evolves, businesses can maintain a robust defense, foster a culture of secure innovation, and build lasting trust with their customers.

With the global launch of its Unified AI Security Platform to mitigate Agentic Ai risks, the company will initially focus on key sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Retail to enable safe and secure operations and innovation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor