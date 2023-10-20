Protium Business Loans Now Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Protium Finance Limited. One can now get a Protium Business Loan of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs at interest rates starting as low as 1.25% p.m.

Borrowers can apply for a Protium Business Loan on the Bajaj Markets platform and enjoy a smooth application process, minimal documentation, flexible repayment tenures, and more. Provided below are some essential details of a Protium Business Loan.

Individuals can get a Protium Business Loan to fulfil multiple requirements like paying office rent, renovating the workspace, purchasing inventory, and so on. The easy online application process makes it a great option for borrowers looking to manage their urgent business expenses immediately. One can now apply for a Protium Business Loan and explore other loan, insurance, investment, and credit card options that are available on the Bajaj Markets app and website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor