Protiviti earns Top Honors at SAP ACE Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Protiviti Member Firm in India has won the prestigious SAP ACE Award 2024 in the Disruptor - Manufacturing Transformation category. The Protiviti team was recognized for making an exceptional impact on its client's business by leveraging SAP's innovative technologies. Wins award in the Disruptor - Manufacturing Transformation Category for exceptional impact on client's business.

This year, over 200 nominations were submitted across nine categories, and winners were selected by a distinguished jury panel appointed by INDUS (the SAP India User Group) for their ability to disrupt and redefine manufacturing processes, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence.

Commenting on the recognition, Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India, said, "The award stands as a testament to our strong partnership with SAP and highlights our team's exceptional ability to execute complex, high-impact client engagements efficiently. Leveraging proprietary tools and accelerators, we deliver faster ROI while aligning seamlessly with clients' strategic and operational objectives."

The achievement highlights the transformative impact Protiviti made in reshaping business processes and strategically positioning the client organization for long-term success through the implementation of SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud.

Protiviti's deployment of SAP S/4HANA unified core business processes, including procurement, production, sales, and finance, onto a streamlined platform. This transformation enabled end-to-end process automation, reducing costs and boosting productivity. Innovations like IoT integrations enhanced operational efficiency, while SAP SuccessFactors improved employee engagement and simplified HR processes. The project established a strong digital foundation, addressing current needs and positioning the client for future innovation.

"This is the first ACE Award for our emerging SAP practice, a remarkable achievement in such a short time, considering it often takes firms years to earn this recognition," further added Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India.

The award was presented to the Protiviti Member Firm for India at the SAP ACE Awards 2024 ceremony, which took place on November 14, 2024, at Mumbai.

Protiviti's SAP practice spans an extensive array of capabilities, encompassing RISE with SAP migrations, greenfield and brownfield implementations across public and private cloud landscapes, application management services (AMS), SAP BTP-enabled innovations, SAP Analytics Cloud solutions, and bespoke industry-specific SAP offerings. Augmenting these services, Protiviti has developed proprietary intellectual property tools and accelerators that optimize processes, expedite delivery timelines, and drive enhanced ROI for clients. This integrated and comprehensive approach positions Protiviti as a trusted partner for end-to-end digital transformation initiatives.

In addition, Protiviti's Technology and Digital (T&D) practice delivers seamless digital, cloud transformation, ERP systems, Security and Privacy, technical consulting, and strategic advisory services. From conceptualization and deployment to ongoing post-implementation support, the T&D practice specializes in creating scalable, efficient, and future-ready digital ecosystems, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence.

About Protiviti:

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named in the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the past 10 years, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

